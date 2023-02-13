One big question for each Eastern Conference team before the 2023 season

As usual, some of these will be THE big question – the definite article matters there – while others will be A (indefinite article!) big question. And it’ll be interesting, looking back, to suss out which was which.

It is time for the next installment of our usual preseason slate of content: One big question for each team!

But in this league of ours, an MVP-caliber No. 10 papers over a lot of cracks. If Almada walks onto the field this year and is, say, Carles Gil -level – and honestly, I think that’s where expectations are for him and the fanbase – then it gives the rest of the team more margin for error.

There are lots of other questions here, including the balance in central midfield with that roster of mismatched parts the front office has collected over the past few years; the health of Miles Robinson and the adjustment curve of Luis Abram in central defense; how quickly Giorgos Giakoumakis starts banging goals in up top; whether Derrick Etienne Jr. can hit his 2022 numbers; and just how good a coach Gonzalo Pineda is. He’s had enough time, right?

If, at midseason, Wiebe or Bogert turned to me and said “man, this is just a typical Chicago Fire game,” I don’t really have a picture in my head of what that could look like in a good way (we all know what that’d look like in a bad way).

They have good balance with their wingers, but not elite talent. And the same goes for the No. 9, which remains an open question.

On paper they’re not a real No. 10 team because Xherdan Shaqiri ’s not good enough at pure, open-play chance creation. They don’t generate a ton of possession, so they’re not an NYCFC -type that owns the tempo. They were a very good counterattacking team for a minute there last year, but Jhon Duran’s gone on that $18 million-base transfer to Aston Villa , so it’s hard to count on that continuing.

Can the defense, then, be good enough to add a piece of silver to that collection of Wooden Spoons in the trophy cabinet? It looked like it in the second half of the season with both Obinna Nwobodo and Matt Miazga in town, so I’m bullish. But it’s not a guarantee.

This is as straightforward as it gets. While I think there’s likely to be some regression in that attack, I’m pretty sure it’ll still be one of the league’s best.

After Alcivar’s departure and the sale of Daniel Rios , they spent big on center forward Enzo Copetti . And while the Argentine’s 2022 was super compelling (21 goals in about 3,200 minutes across all competitions), he had just three goals in 1,600 top-flight minutes in 2021. So he’s pretty far from a sure thing.

Jordy Alcivar is gone , but Kamil Jozwiak is back and they badly need more from him (0g/3a in about 1,200 minutes last year).

Karol Swiderski is good. Not great, but good on a weekly basis no matter where he was playing last season.

Will they get enough from their DPs?

I think the Crew have a lot of the necessary pieces to make this approach work in Ohio, but it probably won’t happen overnight. Nancy’s first year in Montréal was 2021, remember, and it took that group about 20 games to really learn all the dance steps.

That Montréal side was one of the best-coached, best-structured teams in recent league history. They just never let themselves get unbalanced and were almost always decisive with the ball – a necessity in such a possession-heavy scheme.

Can they dominate the ball and thus dominate tempo the way Wilfried Nancy’s CF Montréal team did?

So they went out this winter and came back with Alex Bono and Tyler Miller via free agency. Both those guys have talent, but Bono went into a full-on tailspin during Toronto ’s playoff push – there’s a reason they let him walk – and Miller has spent most of his career as a backup.

There are so, so many questions with D.C. , so let’s just keep it simple. Their goalkeeping last year was… “subpar” is too kind a word. It was devastating on essentially a weekly basis.

Will either of the new ‘keepers prove to be starting caliber?

Can the Josef Martinez/Leo Campana duo click up top?

By signing both of these guys, it seems like Miami are committed to some sort of two-forward formation – and while I’m sure there will be goals in it whether it’s a 3-5-2 or a 4-4-2 (diamond, flat, whatever), there’s just no defense in that Josef-Campana pair.

That’s a really big problem. If you’re not getting pressure to opposing build-outs, then your midfield is gonna get pulled apart pretty damn easily. If Miami are building their midfield to support a No. 10 who doesn’t defend (they are), then they’re already losing the numbers game.

Think of it this way: Remember how much Austin improved defensively last year? A lot of that was Ruben Gabrielsen in the back, and another big chunk was Daniel Pereira taking a massive step forward at d-mid.

But I’d argue the biggest factor was Maxi Urruti’s defense from the No. 9 spot. He simply refuses to let opposing center backs hit easy passes into the guts of that Austin midfield, and thus the Austin midfield never lost its shape scrambling.