MLS Transfers: Houston's signing spree, San Diego's Chucky bombshell

The clock is ticking loudly as opening day approaches. Stay abreast with our latest rundown of offseason transfer activity.

Even with large swathes of the continent shivering in dead-of-winter cold, the rumor mill runs red-hot around MLS as technical staffers labor to upgrade their squads in the early days of preseason.

Tyler Heaps’ tone was almost casual as he dropped one of the bigger bombs of the MLS offseason to date.

“We have communicated with Hirving and his representatives that he will not be part of the sporting plans moving forward,” San Diego FC’s sporting director told reporters on Jan. 9, revealing that Mexican winger Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano, one of MLS’s most prominent, highest-paid stars, would sooner or later be on his way out this winter.

“We think it’s best for both parties to find a new solution.”

A parting of the ways with their biggest name – who was limited to 22 league starts due to injuries, but still finished third on the team in goals (nine) and fourth in assists (10) last year – might just be the only blemish on SDFC’s record-breaking first season of existence. The Chrome-and-Azul appear to be moving on at a brisk pace despite the likelihood of a financial loss, given Chucky’s salary and the reported $12 million transfer paid to acquire him from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven.

A few days later, Los Niños announced a contract extension for their other Designated Player, MLS Best XI honoree Anders Dreyer; they’d already re-signed Amahl Pellegrino and swung a trade for Lewis Morgan from Red Bull New York. True to their development-centric identity, they’ve also stocked up on a few more young talents with high upside.