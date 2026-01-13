Columbus Crew sign Sean Zawadski to contract extension

The Columbus Crew have signed homegrown midfielder Sean Zawadski to a contract extension, the club announced Tuesday.

"He is a strong leader who provides an exceptional example to everyone at our club from the first team through the academy, especially as a homegrown player who has progressed through our system.”

“Sean is a tremendous representative of the Crew on and off the pitch and an integral part of our future,” said general manager Issa Tall. “While Sean is more than deserving based on his play, he most importantly is the type of person you want wearing your team’s crest. This contract extension is the result of his performance, dedication, and team-first mindset.

The 25-year-old US men's international 's new deal lasts through 2030.

Zawadski has 8g/2a in 122 matches across all competitions since signing with Columbus as a homegrown ahead of the 2022 season.

An MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 champion, Zawadski also helped affiliate side Columbus Crew 2 win the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro title in 2022.

Internationally, Zawadzki earned his first USMNT cap during a January 2024 friendly against Slovenia.

“Being able to continue my career with the club I have been with since I was 13 years old means everything to me,” said Zawadzki. “The Crew have been a huge part of my life and my journey, and the support from the fans, the staff and my teammates has always felt like family. Being trusted to continue my future with this historic organization is something I value deeply.

"I’m excited to keep growing, competing and giving everything I have to help bring success to the city of Columbus for years to come.”