Lionel Messi stuns Orlando, Timo Werner delivers & more from Matchday 2

And nowhere was that more the case than in the Florida Derby, as Orlando City and Inter Miami CF treated us to an instant classic on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

It usually takes months to build up to the sort of angst we saw all over MLS on Matchday 2, with a couple of nasty rivalry clashes and some tangible urgency to book results.

Messi vs. The Wall

Keen observers of Lionel Messi’s storied FC Barcelona era will recall that the GOAT produced some of his most iconic Barça moments in El Clásico, their showdowns with their eternal rivals Real Madrid. The Argentine genius knows what these sorts of fixtures mean, and he’s done more than his part to torment IMCF’s cross-state antagonists up the Turnpike.

Having scored six goals in four previous games against the Lions, he upped the ante again here, bagging a second-half brace as Miami reeled off four unanswered goals to snatch a 4-2 win after Orlando's tremendous first-half performance left the Herons in a 2-0 hole that clearly delighted the tenacious home fans.

The coup de grâce: A trademark late free kick past Maxime Crépeau to punctuate the comeback, a goal made more painful by the fact that it was scored right in front of The Wall, the noisy home of Orlando’s supporters’ groups. Messi rubbed salt in the wounds as only he can, raising his arms to strut before the Lions’ most passionate faithful before trolling OCSC’s bench with a ‘here’s my autograph’ gesture.