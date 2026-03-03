Chicago Fire FC break ground on new stadium at The 78

Chicago Fire FC broke ground on their new $750 million privately-funded soccer stadium in the South Loop on Tuesday, marking a defining moment for the club and a transformative investment in the future of Chicago.

The open-air stadium will seat more than 22,000 fans and feature a natural grass playing surface, 360-degree viewing, a dedicated supporters’ section engineered for atmosphere, and premium hospitality offerings that rival the best venues in global sport.

The stadium is expected to open ahead of the 2028 MLS season, becoming the first major professional stadium built in Chicago in more than 30 years.

"This is a historic day for Chicago Fire FC and for the city we are proud to call home,” said owner and chairman Joe Mansueto.