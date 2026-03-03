Chicago Fire FC break ground on new stadium at The 78

Chicago Fire FC broke ground on their new $750 million privately-funded soccer stadium in the South Loop on Tuesday, marking a defining moment for the club and a transformative investment in the future of Chicago.
The open-air stadium will seat more than 22,000 fans and feature a natural grass playing surface, 360-degree viewing, a dedicated supporters’ section engineered for atmosphere, and premium hospitality offerings that rival the best venues in global sport.
The stadium is expected to open ahead of the 2028 MLS season, becoming the first major professional stadium built in Chicago in more than 30 years.
"This is a historic day for Chicago Fire FC and for the city we are proud to call home,” said owner and chairman Joe Mansueto.
"This stadium is about investing in Chicago and creating a world-class home for our fans, players, and community. We are fully committed to delivering a venue that reflects the passion of the city and the ambition of this club."
Located along the Chicago River at The 78, the venue will be a centerpiece of a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood and a catalyst for continued economic development and significant job opportunities in the South Loop.
The riverfront location will integrate public plazas, activated outdoor spaces, and connectivity to surrounding retail and residential development, positioning the stadium as both a matchday destination and a year-round city asset.
Since acquiring full ownership of the club in 2019, Mansueto has committed more than $1 billion toward the long-term transformation of Chicago Fire FC, including the $100 million Endeavor Health Performance Center, enhanced academy investment, and front office expansion.