FC Cincinnati sign forward Kristian Fletcher

FC Cincinnati have signed US youth international forward Kristian Fletcher, the club announced Tuesday.

The 20-year-old is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with options through 2027-28.

As part of the move, the Orange & Blue acquired D.C. United’s right of first refusal for Fletcher in exchange for $50,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money (GAM), plus an additional $200k in GAM if certain performance metrics are achieved.

D.C. also retain a sell-on or trade percentage of a potential future transfer of Fletcher.

“Kristian is a player with a good amount of experience at a young age,” said FC Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright. “He’s a dynamic goal-scorer who has played in this league and abroad, and we hope he’ll thrive in our environment. We’re excited to welcome him to Cincinnati.”

Fletcher signed as a D.C. United homegrown in August 2020 and went on to produce 2g/1a in 32 appearances across all competitions for the Black-and-Red. He also spent time on loan with British sides Swansea City and Nottingham Forest.

“Kristian has been an outstanding player for the club the past four seasons, and we'd like to thank him for his commitment since joining the academy and signing with the first team,” said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United managing director of soccer operations.

“He has been a great representative of the club, both on and off the field, and we are very proud of the progress he has made here. We wish him nothing but the best as he takes this next step in his soccer career in Cincinnati.”