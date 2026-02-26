Zavier Gozo: Meet Real Salt Lake's next young star

As he steps into the national-broadcast spotlight of Matchday 2’s Walmart Saturday Showdown between Real Salt Lake and Seattle Sounders FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV ), it would be logical and appropriate to mark Zavier Gozo ’s methodical rise with goals.

“Of course, people are taking notice of Gozo,” he added. “He has some elite physical abilities. And so for young players, especially an 18-year-old when he really broke through, that's what's going to help you translate first.”

“We got crushed at home against LAFC,” RSL assistant sporting director Tony Beltran told MLSsoccer.com during preseason camp in La Quinta, California, “and I remember thinking after the game – wallowing in defeat, but thinking, the whole world is going to watch this game, because it's Son's first hat trick in MLS, right? And they're all going to see this ridiculous goal from this 18-year-old kid that grew up around the corner from the stadium.

Then there’s the golazo that really put the RSL homegrown attacker on the map, an incredible overhead kick last summer to provide some consolation in a 4-1 loss to LAFC at America First Field, keyed by Son Heung-Min’s first MLS hat trick. Even in the midst of a humbling defeat, it felt something like fate for those who have watched Gozo mature.

Or his game-winner in the United States’ 3-0 win over mighty France in last year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup, a calm header he swiftly followed with a perfectly-weighted assist for Brooklyn Raines to clinch the victory. That only fueled a rising tide of interest among clubs overseas, headlined by big names like Aston Villa, Atlético Madrid, AS Monaco and Villarreal CF.

Like his first in MLS play, a sharp near-post finish in transition vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC last May, just two days after he graduated from high school, and one of his seven goal contributions in 2025.

“It was definitely named after him. My dad loves Drogba,” Zavier told Goal.com with a laugh last year. “He's his favorite player, so that was definitely influenced by him.”

His full name is Zavier Didier Tapei Gozo, which hits different when you learn his father, Alban, is from Cote d’Ivoire. Yes, that’s a tribute to former Chelsea and CF Montréal icon Didier Drogba, a four-time English Premier League champion, two-time African Footballer of the Year and one of the most famous and beloved Ivorians on earth.

Then again, one could argue that Gozo's career path was written in the stars. Or more specifically, on his birth certificate.

“Last preseason, I felt like a little bit on the outside looking in. Now I feel like I have a bigger role in the team and a bigger responsibility. So I feel like in that aspect, it’s definitely different – and just the confidence and the experience I have now is different.”

"A big emphasis of improvement that I am focusing on is just being more clinical in the chances that I do create,” he explained to MLSsoccer.com in La Quinta. “Because I think last season, I did have four goals and three assists, but I could have had maybe 10 goals and 10 assists if I were more clinical.

The goals inevitably draw the most eyeballs, and Gozo is determined to produce them in greater volume this season as he embraces the rising expectations that accompany a bigger role on coach Pablo Mastroeni’s squad, where he’s been working mainly as a right wingback in the club's pressing-oriented 3-4-2-1 system.

“Having my dad and the coaches I did have in my early life really helped me develop the passion and the skill set I do have right now.”

"I don't think he ever played professionally, but I was growing up around soccer. My older brother played soccer, and obviously I always wanted to be like him and was chasing him kind of throughout my life. So I feel like that helped me maybe improve faster and improve at an accelerated rate.

“I started playing when I was 3,” explained Zavier. “My dad is a coach, and was a coach when I was a young kid. He played himself in Africa and in France.

Even if you’re not into nominative determinism, that middle name hints at the ‘ball is life’ culture of the Gozo household. His older brother, Elijah, is also an RSL academy alum who just completed four years of college soccer under RSL legend Kyle Beckerman at Utah Valley University.

As Zavier blossomed at local youth clubs Comba and La Roca, it appears Dad found that elusive balance between fun and focus, supportive and striving, even when things inevitably got complicated during the adolescent years. Zavier once wrote that his father “will be hard on me, but he'll never let me be hard on myself” in an ‘In My Own Words’ piece on RSL’s website.

“He was on the sideline of all of my games,” recalled Zavier, “and during the week, before my games, I would train with him and stuff like that. Really, he coached me up until I was a teenager, and then I really didn't want to hear what he had to say … He still coaches me now. He watches my games with me and gives me his insight, whether I listen or not!

“He wanted me to excel in an area of my life. I think there wasn't a specific, like, ‘OK, I want you to play soccer, and this is all you have to do.’ He really let me choose, which I think was a good thing, which helped me develop a real love for myself, and not just to please him or to please my mom.”

Blazing trails

As Beltran mentioned, Gozo’s story resonates especially because it’s a truly Salt Lake City tale.

Few clubs rely on homegrown talent as much as RSL; the Claret-and-Cobalt have long been a leader in youth development, a central cog in their efforts to punch above their weight in one of MLS’s smallest metropolitan areas. Yet relatively few of that pipeline’s products to date have been local kids, with many drawn from across the vast swathes of western territory they scout.

Emerging superstar Diego Luna grew up in Northern California and was acquired from USL Championship club El Paso Locomotive. Justen Glad and Brooks Lennon are from Arizona; Gavin Beavers and current midfield wunderkind Luca Moisa arrived from Nevada. Many others were recruited out of Southern California’s enormous talent pool, including this year’s intriguing new face, Aiden Hezarkhani.

Now, in a distinctly unique place like Utah, there’s something profound about a native son breaking through. And Gozo is most definitely that.

A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Alban settled in the Salt Lake City region after a missionary stint in Côte d’Ivoire. He met his wife, Esther, at a Utah Jazz game. Zavier and Elijah grew up in West Valley City and Eagle Mountain; both spent time in RSL’s dormitories at the Zions Bank Training Center to bypass the daily commute in their early teens, then moved back home once they got old enough to drive themselves to and from practice.

Zavier grew up attending RSL games. His faith is central in his life, and he speaks proudly of the guidance it provides him. He’s even become part of a Utah soccer power couple of sorts: His girlfriend Afton Perry plays for Brigham Young University’s women’s team, and he’s a regular presence on the sidelines at her matches.