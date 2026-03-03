Houston Dynamo duo fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued three rulings after Matchday 2 of the 2026 season.
Antônio Carlos fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Houston Dynamo FC defender Antônio Carlos for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 47th+ minute of Houston’s match against LAFC on February 28.
Agustín Bouzat fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Agustín Bouzat for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 77th minute of Houston’s match against LAFC on February 28.
Jimer Fory fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Portland Timbers defender Jimer Fory for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 77th minute of Portland’s match against the Colorado Rapids on February 28.