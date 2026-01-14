San Diego FC sign Anders Dreyer to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
San Diego FC have signed winger Anders Dreyer to a contract extension through the 2028-29 MLS season with an option through 2029-30, the club announced Wednesday.
The 27-year-old Denmark international joined SDFC as the club's second Designated Player ahead of their historic debut 2025 season, producing 45 goal contributions (23g/22a) in 41 games across all competitions as the Chrome-and-Azul set MLS expansion records for wins (19) and points (63).
Dreyer won the 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year award, earned a Best XI selection and was named an All-Star. He placed second behind Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi for Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors.
“Extending Anders’ contract was a clear priority for us heading into this season,” said sporting director Tyler Heaps. “He was able to very quickly show his value to this team through his performances, work ethic and commitment to the group on and off the field.
"This extension reflects our confidence in him and our belief that he will continue to play a key role in helping us reach our objectives.”
Internationally, Dreyer has three goals in eight matches for Denmark. He helped De Rød-Hvide reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup UEFA Qualification Playoffs.
San Diego's sophomore MLS season begins on Feb. 21 at home against CF Montréal (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV). Their 2026 campaign officially kicks off on Feb. 3 with a Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series against LIGA MX's Pumas UNAM.
