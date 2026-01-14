San Diego FC sign Anders Dreyer to contract extension

San Diego FC have signed winger Anders Dreyer to a contract extension through the 2028-29 MLS season with an option through 2029-30, the club announced Wednesday. ​

The 27-year-old Denmark international joined SDFC as the club's second Designated Player ahead of their historic debut 2025 season, producing 45 goal contributions (23g/22a) in 41 games across all competitions as the Chrome-and-Azul set MLS expansion records for wins (19) and points (63).

“Extending Anders’ contract was a clear priority for us heading into this season,” said sporting director Tyler Heaps. “He was able to very quickly show his value to this team through his performances, work ethic and commitment to the group on and off the field.