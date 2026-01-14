New England Revolution sign homegrown midfielder Cristiano Oliveira

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New England Revolution have signed homegrown midfielder Cristiano Oliveira, the club announced Wednesday.
The 17-year-old US youth international is under contract through December 2029 with an option through December 2030.
Oliveira posted 5g/3a in 35 matches across all competitions over the past two seasons for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New England Revolution II.
He made his first-team debut in May 2025, coming off the bench to score the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over USL Championship side Rhode Island FC in the US Open Cup Round of 32.
"Cristiano Oliveira is a hard-working young man from an incredible family, and his story is a shining example of what our pro player pathway is all about," said Revs sporting director Curt Onalfo.
"Born in Cambridge and raised in Somerville, he has impressed at every level of our pyramid, from the academy to the second team, to his US Open Cup experience last season. If he continues to commit himself to his craft, he is poised to have a bright future with the Revolution."
Internationally, Oliveira has been called up by the US U-15, U-16 and U-17 sides - scoring one goal in three appearances for the latter.
He's New England's third offseason signing with USYNT ties, following fellow midfielder Brooklyn Raines and defender Ethan Kohler.
"It is exciting to have so many talented young players like Cristiano in our squad, and it is always extra special when a player has this opportunity to represent his hometown club," said head coach Marko Mitrović.
"We believe that he has a high ceiling and we are ready to invest all our resources to help him reach his full potential and become an impactful player for our team. We look forward to working with Cristiano."
New England's 2026 MLS season kicks off on Feb. 21 at Nashville SC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
