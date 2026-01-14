New England Revolution sign homegrown midfielder Cristiano Oliveira

The 17-year-old US youth international is under contract through December 2029 with an option through December 2030.

Oliveira posted 5g/3a in 35 matches across all competitions over the past two seasons for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New England Revolution II.

He made his first-team debut in May 2025, coming off the bench to score the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over USL Championship side Rhode Island FC in the US Open Cup Round of 32.

"Cristiano Oliveira is a hard-working young man from an incredible family, and his story is a shining example of what our pro player pathway is all about," said Revs sporting director Curt Onalfo.