St. Louis CITY acquire Daniel Edelman from Red Bull New York

“He has represented our club with the utmost professionalism and dedication, and we appreciate everything he has done for the organization.”

“We thank Daniel for his contributions to our club and wish him the best in the next chapter of his career,” said RBNY head of sport Julian de Guzman.

In exchange for the 22-year-old, New York receive $500,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $200k in 2027 GAM, plus an additional $150k in GAM if certain performance metrics are met. They also retain a percentage of any future sale or trade of Edelman.

Edelman joined the Red Bulls as a homegrown player ahead of the 2022 season. He posted 3g/2a in 118 appearances with New York and was a key part of the side that reached MLS Cup in 2024.

Internationally, Edelman captained the United States at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

“Daniel is a ball-winning, high-intensity midfielder whose addition will bring even more competition to our midfield group,” said St. Louis sporting director Corey Wray.

“He has played significant MLS minutes despite his young age and has shown maturity in his performances. We believe he can continue to develop and take another step at this level. We are looking forward to welcoming him to St. Louis as we continue to build out our roster with talented players.”