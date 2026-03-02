Inter Miami: Lionel Messi named Player of the Matchday

Lionel Messi' s Florida Derby heroics earned the Inter Miami CF superstar MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA honors for Matchday 2.

Messi's 17th multi-goal game in MLS regular-season play gave Miami their first-ever win at Orlando. In the process, he reached 89 career regular-season goal contributions (52g/37a) in 55 games.

The legendary No. 10 netted a brace to spur the Herons to a thrilling 4-2 comeback win at Orlando City on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

Messi is now a 13-time MLS Player of the Matchday winner, which is third-most in league history. Only Landon Donovan (19) and Jeff Cunningham (14) have won the prize more times.

Since the start of the 2024 season, Messi has claimed approximately one in every six Player of the Matchday awards.

Messi and Miami hit the road again on Matchday 3 with a Saturday visit to D.C. United at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore (4:30 pm ET | Apple TV).