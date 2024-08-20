MLS to Europe: Biggest outgoing transfers in Summer 2024

For all the new stars joining MLS teams this summer, there are significant outbound transfers to Europe's top leagues.
In fact, the 2024 summer window is arguably the biggest ever for MLS players taking their talents across the pond.
The following deals helped set a new standard for the MLS-to-Europe pipeline. All players listed are age 24 or younger.
- Teams: Atlanta United to Botafogo* (Brazil)
- Reported fee: $21 million + add-ons
- Date: July 6, 2024
Almada's MLS-record outbound move gets an asterisk since he's joined Botafogo in the Brazilian top flight.
But it's expected to be a short-term stay for the 2022 MLS Newcomer of the Year and 2023 MLS Young Player of the Year, with club owners Eagle Football Holdings reportedly planning on sending Almada to sister side Olympique Lyonnais (French Ligue 1) this winter.
- Teams: Real Salt Lake to Stade Rennais (France)
- Reported fee: $11 million + add-ons
- Date: Aug. 17, 2024
Real Salt Lake made a major splash in the global transfer market by selling Gómez to Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais for an eight-figure sum.
Just 18 months after signing the Colombian winger via the U22 initiative, RSL completed a deal that could stand among the top 15 largest outbound moves in MLS history if incentives hit.
- Teams: Atlanta United to Chelsea (England)
- Reported fee: $11 million
- Date: July 22, 2024
The homegrown left back's move to Premier League side Chelsea capped an unprecedented summer selling spree for Atlanta, who took in “a little bit north of $50 million” thanks to transferring Wiley, Almada and Giorgos Giakoumakis (to LIGA MX's Cruz Azul), according to president and CEO Garth Lagerwey.
The rising US international's European adventure begins in Ligue 1 with RC Strasbourg, where he's spending the 2024-25 season on loan.
- Teams: Colorado Rapids to OGC Nice (France)
- Reported fee: $7.7 million + add-ons
- Date: Aug. 19, 2024
One of the greatest MLS SuperDraft success stories, Bombito enjoyed a meteoric rise with the Colorado Rapids and the Canadian men's national team within two years of being the No. 3 overall pick in the class of 2023.
The 24-year-old defender's move to Ligue 1 side OGC Nice broke an MLS-record fee for a center back.
- Teams: Columbus Crew to Middlesbrough (England)
- Reported fee: $4 million + sell-on clause
- Date: June 28, 2024
Already a two-time MLS Cup champion at age 22, Morris got his European move when Columbus transferred their homegrown midfielder to English second-division side Middlesbrough.
Just three games into his EFL Championship career, the US international already looks to be an instant hit.
- Teams: Philadelphia Union to Feyenoord (Netherlands)
- Reported fee: Unknown
- Date: June 30, 2024
Long the subject of European transfer rumors, Carranza departed the Philadelphia Union for Eredivisie side Feyenoord in late June.
Originally acquired on loan from Inter Miami CF in 2021, the Argentine striker left as the Union's third all-time leading scorer (43 goals) across all competitions.
- Teams: LAFC to FC Barcelona (Spain)
- Reported fee: $4 million
- Date: July 22, 2024
Regarded as one of MLS's premier young players upon signing with LAFC in 2021, Fall had 36 MLS appearances around loan spells with LaLiga sides Villarreal and FC Barcelona.
In July, the latter club secured a permanent transfer for the 21-year-old Senegalese center back.