LAFC transfer defender Mamadou Fall to FC Barcelona

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

LAFC have transferred defender Mamadou Fall to LaLiga giants FC Barcelona, the club announced Monday.

Fall, 21, spent last season on loan at Barça and featured in 22 matches for their reserves. Previously, LAFC loaned the Senegalese center back to Villarreal CF.

LAFC initially signed Fall in June 2021. His profile quickly grew, and now he has 11g/2a in 101 professional appearances – including 5g/1a in 36 regular-season games with the Black & Gold.

"Fall is a player with incredible potential and exceptional talent," LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a release.

"He began his professional journey at LAFC, and we are excited to see him join not only one of the top clubs in the world but also a great environment for his continued development. We wish him nothing but the best in his career at Barcelona."

Chasing a third-straight MLS Cup berth, LAFC enter the Leagues Cup break with a 14W-5L-5D record (47 points), good for second place in the Western Conference.