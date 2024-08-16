Transfer window: Biggest new names of Summer 2024

Who are these newcomers to MLS, and which ones can make an impact? Might some even prove difference-makers in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs drama that lies ahead?

Summer transfer windows can be a carnival, a dizzying merry-go-round of rumors, reports, projections and buzzy press conferences for fans to spin through. But MLS’s Secondary Transfer Window slammed shut Wednesday night and, after all that euphoria, it’s about to get real.

A Russian international with substantial trophies and major tournament experience on his résumé, Miranchuk reflects Lagerwey’s preference for established pros over prospects. Is it showtime again at Mercedes-Benz Stadium? Hold up: Without a big-ticket striker signing to link up with just yet, the maestro may not be set up to cook immediately. In the short term, a meaningful playoff run will require Miranchuk to coax more productivity out of Jamal Thiaré and Daniel Ríos .

After the unceremonious end of the overlapping Thiago Almada and Gonzalo Pineda eras, Atlanta quickly cut bait, cashing in on Giorgos Giakoumakis and moving academy alum Caleb Wiley along to the Chelsea machine, reaping money to burn for CEO/president Garth Lagerwey and his brain trust. Miranchuk is the first fruit of all that, a silky left-footed No. 10 procured from Serie A upsetters and reigning Europa League title-holders Atalanta for a fee somewhere in the vicinity of $13 million.

You have to hand it to ATLUTD . Whether they fly or they flop, the Five Stripes stay swinging big and bold on their signings.

Austin FC ’s rabid fanbase has been awaiting a talisman-type creator to link up with star playmaker Sebastián Driussi and goose goals out of what’s been a staid attack in ‘24. Desperation built as the Verde cycled through underwhelming arrivals. But ATX believe they’ve now got the one in Bukari , a quick, crafty winger acquired for a reported $7.5 million from Red Star Belgrade, where he racked up 25 goals and 20 assists over two trophy-laden seasons in Serbia.

Three or four dozen #AustinFC supporters (and some ground-humping hot rods) welcome club-record signing Osman Bukari to ATX as other vehicles look for parking on South Congress on a Tuesday afternoon. This month’s obligatory music club of choice is the Continental Club. Austin… pic.twitter.com/bfgTFH7KQq

The 25-year-old Ghanaian got a hero’s welcome on a hot June day at the iconic Continental Club music venue on Austin’s south side, only to suffer a red card in his second start, their Leagues Cup opener vs. Pumas UNAM. Head coach Josh Wolff still likes what he’s seen thus far, noting “qualities that are going to unbalance” and “change of speed” from a player eager to skin defenders, be it racing to the endline to cross or cutting inside to combine or shoot.

Ream could’ve stayed at Fulham for at least another year in the Premier League – the Cottagers tried to convince him to stay – but the commanding, crisp-passing center back wanted to return stateside to help Charlotte win things. He can add a touch of class and composure to the sturdy defensive unit Dean Smith is crafting in Carolina, mentoring Adilson Malanda , Andrew Privett & Co.

All this presented Awaziem with a baptism by fire, as he made his FCC debut with an immediate plug-in to Pat Noonan’s first-choice group, working at the center of their three-man back line. So far he’s had both stumbles – a howler in buildup play gifted Santos Laguna a goal in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 – and sparkles, most notably the incisive pass to Yuya Kubo that logged him an assist in Cincy’s dramatic 4-2 comeback win over NYCFC. Awaziem's ball-winning and distribution will be crucial for the Garys in the months ahead.

Cincy are elite title contenders and plan to stay that way. That was the statement of intent when they signed this Nigerian international center back after losing Matt Miazga and Nick Hagglund to season-ending injuries this summer, a midseason reinforcement with a World Cup and substantial European pedigree across Croatia, Turkey, France and Spain on his résumé.

The rangy 25-year-old was an Argentina youth international, represented his country at the 2020 Olympics and carries Copa Libertadores experience. While Herrera might pick up Nancy’s principles quickly enough to contribute in the stretch run this fall, the Crew holding a purchase option for next year suggests this is no stopgap move. We’re intrigued to see how and when Herrera fits into NancyBall.

The reigning league champs got even stronger in this window, bringing in the right-sided defender on a year-long loan from River Plate in addition to the acquisitions of Dylan Chambost , Aziel Jackson and DeJuan Jones . Herrera appears primarily a right wingback, though coach Wilfried Nancy’s love for versatility leads us to suspect he’ll get consideration at right center back.

“His movement in the box is excellent, he's a good finisher, he's good with his head. But then the other quality we wanted,” explained Dynamo GM Pat Onstad of the Newell’s Old Boys product during a June appearance on the ‘Soccer Matters’ radio show , “we wanted someone that was willing to press and make it difficult for other teams to play out of the back, create turnovers.”

Enter Ponce , one of the most prolific strikers in the Greek top flight last season at AEK Athens, who are led by former San Jose Earthquakes manager Matías “Pelado” Almeyda. Houston broke their club transfer-fee record to bring him in, and the well-rounded toolkit Ponce showed under Almeyda was a key attraction for a side eager to torment visitors on those sultry evenings at Shell Energy Stadium, an experience Houston have dubbed “Hell in the Shell.”

For most of Ben Olsen’s time in charge of the Dynamo , La Naranja have bossed midfield battles and created chances with regularity. The problem? A lack of reliable finishers to convert those chances into goals.

The French icon scored goals, linked play and defended from the front for his country for well over a decade, spearheading Les Bleus’ 2018 World Cup capture, their run to the tournament final four years later and a runner-up finish at the ‘16 Euros, while also winning a litany of hardware across the English Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1.

Does anyone who’s watched any amount of top-class European or international soccer over the past decade need any introduction? Probably not.

“He's a perennial winner, goal scorer, champion, and these are the things that we need to push our club even further,” the coach said at Giroud’s unveiling. “And most importantly for this particular group, his leadership skills, which I'm really looking forward to seeing.”

“It just gives us more weapons with which to be dangerous, and that's really important,” general manager Will Kuntz told MLSsoccer.com on Wednesday. “Marco is really complementary for our group, not just in terms of what he brings to the table on the field, but I think in the locker room, as a teammate, in the way he trains.”

And his new club thinks he might be the final piece of the puzzle in their bid to restore their past glory and push crosstown rivals LAFC into the shade. The clever attacker can fill multiple roles across LA’s front four and seems likely to strike up an understanding with Riqui Puig , Gabriel Pec and the rest of their potent attack.

One of the Bundesliga’s leading lights for the past 15 years will now illuminate Dignity Health Sports Park as the Galaxy ’s showcase summer reinforcement. It’s where Reus wanted to be, passing on approaches – and probably bigger contracts – from Charlotte FC and St. Louis CITY SC to give the La La Land lifestyle a try.

With 56 goals scored in their 25 league matches to date, Miami comfortably lead MLS in attacking productivity. However, their 39 goals conceded ranks them in mediocre mid-table. The Paraguayan international’s task is to keep the ball moving in buildup play and minimize cheap errors in the back. If he can check those boxes, a deep playoff run will ensue – and probably a permanent transfer when his loan from River Plate expires next summer.

For all the world-class attacking excellence Miami boast in the form of Lionel Messi , Luis Suárez & Co., central defense has been their Achilles heel on more than one occasion over the past year, not to mention the site of some very unlucky injury woes. Martínez is the latest recruit to fortify that key area, and aside from the very prominent exception of a baffling first-half red card against Toronto FC , looked steady in his Leagues Cup appearances.

Acquired: Transfer from Genoa (Italy); Transfer from Atlético Tucumán (Argentina)

It’s not often that any MLS club, let alone heretofore cautious MNUFC, splashes out to bring in not one, but two Designated Players – both on reported fees of around $3 million-plus – in the same transfer window along with a handful of other summer acquisitions. That’s the latest sign of a new era at Allianz Field as first-year head coach Eric Ramsay and new chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad shape the squad towards their long-term vision of an uptempo, press-happy game model.

Capable of leading the line or working in wide areas, Yeboah is a former Italy youth international with quick feet, guile on the ball and a nose for combination play. Pereyra is an attacking midfielder who can unlock defenses with incisive passing and dribbling alike, though the Loons may deploy him in deeper positions, too.