Philadelphia Union transfer Julián Carranza to Feyenoord

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

The Philadelphia Union have transferred forward Julián Carranza to Eredivisie side Feyenoord, the club announced Sunday.

Carranza, who originally came to MLS in 2020 with Inter Miami CF, departs with 37g/15a in 115 regular-season appearances. He was a key part of Philadelphia's MLS Cup 2022 runner-up side and tallied 6g/1a in nine Concacaf Champions Cup matches.

With the 24-year-old Argentine's exit, Philadelphia now enter the summer transfer window with an open Designated Player spot. Hungarian international midfielder Dániel Gazdag and striker Mikael Uhre are their remaining DPs.

“Julian has accomplished a great amount in his time with the Union,” Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement. “We initially brought him in after seeing his potential to fit our aggressive style of play and were pleased at how quickly he developed and adapted.

"He has been an integral part of our success, and we are grateful for all he has contributed both on and off the field, but this is the right move for the player as he continues his development and the best move for the club as we look to make adjustments heading towards the summer transfer window.”

Carranza was one of Inter Miami's first-ever signings before their MLS expansion campaign. He was often stuck behind Gonzalo Higuaín in South Florida, leading to Philadelphia acquiring him on loan and then finalizing a permanent deal.

As Carranza departs, Philadelphia are 12th in the Eastern Conference. They've made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs every year since 2018.

After a second-place finish in the 2023-24 Eredivisie, Feyenoord will compete in the UEFA Champions League next season. Former LA Galaxy executive Dennis te Kloese oversees the Dutch club.