Chicago Fire rout Minnesota to keep Wild Card pace: “We’re in a dogfight”

If every remaining game is a must-win for Chicago Fire FC , a big test was passed in style on Saturday night.

Needing a massive road result against a Western Conference frontrunner, Chicago responded with a dominant 3-0 win over Minnesota United at Allianz Field, giving the Fire three crucial points as they battle the New York Red Bulls for the East's final Wild Card bid in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

“It's just all about this time of the season,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said postgame. “You’ve got to keep collecting points and keep trying to move forward.”

With RBNY’s 2-0 win in Montréal, the pressure is still on down the stretch. New York (12W-12L-7D; 43 points) are just two points behind Chicago (13W-11L-6D; 45 points), though the Fire have one game in hand.