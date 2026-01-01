Bold predictions for the 2026 MLS season

Here are a few bold predictions for 2026 that might come true, but likely won't.

All it might take to get voters looking elsewhere is a monster season from Son Heung-Min or an elite year from a different No. 10… oh, hey, welcome back, Riqui Puig .

But how bold is it? Messi and Inter Miami will have plenty of distractions outside of MLS this year. That might dilute his numbers just enough for good old-fashioned voter fatigue to take hold. People (subconsciously) stopped voting for LeBron James just because it got boring. Couldn’t the same happen to Messi as he looks to three-peat as Landon Donovan MLS MVP?

He’ll be back out there finding space, taking a million touches and having an extreme influence on the LA attack. Throw in some added urgency while he tries to make up for a lost year, and you have a recipe for a locked-in Comeback Player of the Year winner… and maybe more.

It’s unfair to expect him to be fully acclimated from game one. However, Puig seems well situated to bounce back quickly for the 2024 MLS Cup champions. He might be a half step or two slower, but pace has never been his game and his brain didn’t require any surgery.

Regardless of whether he’s putting up “dethrone Messi” numbers, Puig will have as much influence as any single player on his team’s success. That’s a heavy burden, especially after an ACL tear that took away his entire 2025 season. But after a year-plus of recovery, Puig will be back as a load-bearing piece for the Galaxy .

Across town, LAFC are preparing for Marc Dos Santos’ first season in charge after their Steve Cherundolo era ended.

We haven’t seen Dos Santos in charge of an MLS side since he departed Vancouver in August 2021, but we’ll politely point out this LAFC side is a littttttleeee more talented than any of the teams he had in three years with the ‘Caps. He’ll probably be just fine.

This is a bold prediction, though, for a couple of reasons: First, Dos Santos’ game model and players weren’t exactly predisposed to keeping the ball in Vancouver. In 2019, they finished third to last in average possession; in 2020, they were dead last at a hilarious 41% average; and in 2021, they were third to last again.

On top of that, this LAFC side famously tended to shy away from ball control in big moments under Cherundolo. However, there are a few reasons to believe things will be much closer to the 2019 edition this year. LAFC (maybe begrudgingly) quietly shifted towards using the ball more often last year and ended the year sitting seventh in MLS in average possession.