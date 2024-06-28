Columbus Crew transfer Aidan Morris to Middlesbrough FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
The Columbus Crew have transferred homegrown midfielder Aidan Morris to EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC, the club announced Friday.
The 22-year-old US international heads to England’s second tier for reportedly around $4 million and a sell-on clause.
"Watching Aidan’s growth as a player and person during his time at the Crew has been a true privilege, and we greatly appreciate his dedication to the club and our city," said Crew general manager Issa Tall.
"Aidan has always been focused on learning and improving, and he’s an exceptional role model for our academy players. We are proud of what Aidan accomplished individually and with our club as he made a significant impact in the Crew’s history. He always aspired to play in Europe and earned the opportunity, and we look forward to him further displaying his form and character as he joins Middlesbrough."
Rising star
Morris, a 2023 MLS All-Star, departs with 6g/14a in 83 league appearances for Columbus. He’s a two-time MLS Cup champion, becoming the championship game’s youngest-ever starter in 2020 before adding another trophy in 2023 – both on home turf.
A Florida native, Morris turned pro with Columbus in 2020 after starring at NCAA side Indiana University. Before joining Columbus' residency program, he played academy soccer at MLS NEXT side Weston FC.
Morris tore his ACL early in 2021, but recovered the following season to partner club captain Darlington Nagbe in central midfield. He placed No. 3 on last year’s 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list, thriving in a box-to-box role under manager Wilfried Nancy.
Internationally, Morris has five USMNT appearances and could feature at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
"I’m just so blessed… My heart is Black & Gold. It's been an amazing ride,” Morris shared after the Crew’s 4-0 victory against Sporting Kansas City last weekend. "Besides from all the MLS Cups, I've created amazing relationships here with amazing people, and that goes a lot more of a way than winning."
What's next?
As Columbus defend their MLS Cup title, Sean Zawadzki and Derrick Jones are natural replacements for Morris' spot alongside Nagbe.
Columbus have already acquired new midfielders Dylan Chambost and Aziel Jackson for the summer. Chambost arrives via transfer from French side AS Saint-Étienne, while Jackson was part of a trade with St. Louis CITY SC.
For further additions, the MLS Secondary Transfer Window spans from July 18 to Aug. 14.
Manchester United legend Michael Carrick manages Middlesbrough, who finished eighth in the 2023-24 Championship table. They last competed in the Premiership in 2016-17.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant