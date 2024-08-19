Colorado Rapids transfer Moïse Bombito to OGC Nice

The Colorado Rapids have transferred center back Moïse Bombito to French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, the club announced Monday.

"Moïse's development showcases our club’s commitment to identify and develop the best young players and we wish him the best as he takes this next step in his career."

"Moïse has enjoyed an exceptional season for both club and country," club president Pádraig Smith said in a release. "His impressive performances in recent months have shown that he has the potential to reach the top of the game, and his journey is a testament to his character and hard work.

The Canadian international defender departs for a club-record fee of reportedly $7.7 million, which could reach $10.7 million with add-ons. Colorado also retain a sell-on fee.

Rising star

Bombito, 24, has enjoyed a meteoric rise since Colorado selected him No. 3 overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. A Generation adidas signing, he played college soccer at the University of New Hampshire.

Bombito tallied 2g/2a in 29 matches for Colorado, bursting onto the scene during the club’s 2024 season resurgence.

Internationally, Bombito has played 12 matches for Canada and was part of their 2024 Copa América squad. In the buildup to Canada co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he's formed a partnership with ex-Vancouver Whitecap Derek Cornelius (now at Ligue 1's Marseille).

Big picture

Bombito joins Sam Vines and Auston Trusty as defenders who shined in Colorado before moving to Europe. Vines re-joined the Rapids this winter after time at Belgium's Royal Antwerp, while Trusty is now at English second-division side Sheffield United.