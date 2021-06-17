MLS players missing on international duty and how it'll impact all 27 teams

In considerable numbers, MLS players are representing their clubs and the league at this summer's European Championship and Copa America.
There was a break in league play for a few weeks at the beginning of June, but we're back to a full slate of games this weekend (then some more midweek).
A few teams will be more impacted than others by international absences. Here's who they are and what the coaches are likely to do.
International absences: Josef Martinez, Ronald Hernandez (Venezuela)
Martinez is a big miss for Gabriel Heinze's side. Lisandro Lopez had largely been the fill-in for Martinez early in the season, but the Argentine veteran departed the club in May. That leaves either Erik Lopez or Cubo Torres to fill in at center forward, though Lopez may be needed out wide with Jurgen Damm having missed time before the international break due to an injury.
Hernandez, meanwhile, is still awaiting his MLS debut. That means it'll be business as usual for Atlanta at right back with Brooks Lennon.
International absences: None
International absences: Gaston Gimenez (Paraguay), Przemyslaw Frankowski (Poland)
Gaston Gimenez and Przemyslaw Frankowski are constant starters and key players for Chicago, so their absences will be felt. Mauricio Pineda could jump into the midfield for Gimenez, if he's not needed in central defense, whereas there are a number of options to replace Frankowski.
Iganacio Aliseda's return from injury comes at a good time, or perhaps Bulgarian international Stanislav Ivanov will be ready to debut after an injury kept him out the first couple months of the season, but there's been no update on his status just yet. Youngsters Brian Gutierrez and Chinonso Offor give head coach Raphael Wicky further choices to shuffle his sputtering attack, which has scored just one goal in the last five games.
International absences: None
Cincy are spared from losing players to international absences (until the Gold Cup, at least).
On the injury front, left back Ronald Matarrita is yet to return to training and winger Calvin Harris underwent meniscus surgery. So the club may be without two regulars as play resumes. Second-round draft pick Avionne Flanagan figures to step up in Matarrita's absence, while Jurgen Locadia would be a key option at left wing if Jaap Stam opts for a 4-3-3.
International absences: None
While Colorado aren't losing anyone to international duty at the moment, star midfielder Younes Namli underwent ankle surgery and is expected to be sidelined for 3-4 months. One would assume this locks in a first-choice midfield trio of Jack Price, Kellyn Acosta and Cole Bassett.
Acosta just returned from international duty with the US national team, while a few players may be under consideration for the Gold Cup next month.
International absences: None
Columbus expect to be impacted more by the Gold Cup, so they'll be close to full strength until then. Though the likes of Gyasi Zardes, Eloy Room, Kevin Molino, Luis Diaz and more could be in line for call-ups next month.
In the interim: Molino is nearing his return from injury and Diaz will be out a few weeks.
International absences: Szabolcs Schon (Hungary)
Szabolcs Schon is at the Euros with Hungary, but as he acclimated to Dallas and MLS, he wasn't a focal point of Luchi Gonzalez's starting XI. Business as usual for Dallas.
Though they are getting a boost of Justin Che and Brandon Servania returning from loan.
International absences: Junior Moreno (Venezuela)
Hernan Losada has yet to be able to select from a full-strength squad with plenty of injuries marring the beginning of their season, and that shall continue with Junior Moreno away from the team on international duty. Russell Canouse, Moses Nyeman and Felipe figure to make up the midfield.
International absences: None
Business as usual for the Dynamo, until the Gold Cup at least.
International absences: Brian Rodriguez (Uruguay), Diego Palacios (Ecuador)
Brian Rodriguez's time away from LAFC continues after a loan to UD Almeria as he joined Uruguay for the Copa America, while left back Diego Palacios is with Ecuador at the tournament as well. Marco Farfan will continue to get the minutes at left back without Palacios.
Surprisingly, though, star winger Diego Rossi was not called up by Uruguay.
International absences: None
The Galaxy will be without the suspended Derrick Williams for another five games while they are still awaiting debuts from new signings Sega Coulibaly and Rayan Raveloson.
International absences: None
With Lewis Morgan not getting called into Scotland's Euro squad, Miami are relatively full strength heading into a busy couple of weeks.
International absences: Robin Lod, Jukka Raitala (Finland), Jan Gregus (Slovakia)
Minnesota are easily the MLS team most impacted by the Euros, with three regulars gone. Thankfully for Adrian Heath, they shouldn't be scrambling too much for fill-ins.
Bakaye Dibassy's return from injury just before the break alleviates their need for Jukka Raitala to slide in at center back; Two of Ozzie Alonso, Wil Trapp and Hassani Dotson can start at the base of midfield without Gregus; Franco Fragapane has been training with Minnesota for just under a month and could slide in for Robin Lod on the wing.
International absences: Lassi Lappalainen (Finland)
Montreal are the lone MLS club not in action this weekend, getting a bit of a longer break. Such is life with 27 teams.
When they return Wednesday, they'll be without only winger Lassi Lappalainen, who is with Finland at the Euros. Wilfried Nancy can go back to Mustafa Kizza at left wingback or Zorhan Bassong.
International absences: Jhonder Cadiz (Venezuela)
Nashville center forward Jhonder Cadiz is on international duty with Venezuela, which gives Gary Smith a few options. He can either revert back to the 4-2-3-1 they started the season in, leaving CJ Sapong as a lone striker with Hany Mukhtar underneath, or put Dom Badji next to Sapong to continue in their successful 4-4-2 look.
They stand to be without a number of players at the Gold Cup in July, as the likes of Anibal Godoy, Alistair Johnston and Randall Leal would expect call-ups.
International absences: None
With Adam Buksa not making the cut for Poland, New England are at full strength in the near future.
International absences: Alexander Callens (Peru)
NYCFC center back Alexander Callens is with Peru at the Copa America, leaving Ronny Deila short in central defense.
The club had played with three at the back recently. A like-for-like replacement would see Sebastian Ibeagha jump into the starting XI, or if Deila reverts to a back four, James Sands could stay at center back alongside Maxime Chanot.
International absences: Cristian Casseres Jr. (Venezuela)
Cristian Casseres Jr. has been one of the Red Bulls' top performers early on in the season and a key cog in their tight midfield diamond.
Dru Yearwood is a natural replacement to step into the starting XI for Casseres. The Englishman has earned plaudits in five substitute appearances this season but is awaiting his first start, with a midfield quartet of Sean Davis, Casseres, Frankie Amaya and Caden Clark increasingly difficult to break into.
Florian Valot remains out injured, though Youba Diarra may be on the verge of a return as well.
International absences: Pedro Gallese (Peru), Sebastian Mendez (Ecuador)
Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and midfield dynamo Sebastian Mendez are at the Copa America, leaving Orlando without two regulars in the first team. Brandon Austin figures to get the start in goal (no one make the low-hanging "Rodrigo Schlegel should play goalie again!!!" joke, please.) Andres Perea a ready-made stand-in for Mendez.
Daryl Dike is back... for now. There are plenty of rumors regarding his future and figures to be among those considered for the Gold Cup next month. Nani is back from suspension, too, at least.
International absences: Jose Martinez (Venezuela), Daniel Gazdag (Hungary)
Daniel Gazdag is returning early from the Euros, but that's only due to an injury. The club will re-assess his knock after he returns to market on Saturday. Jose Martinez, a constant at the base of midfield, is a big miss as well.
The Union have a few options. With Martinez, they had Jamiro Monteiro to the No. 10 and brought Leon Flach in next to Ale Bedoya. Without Martinez, Flach stepped in at defensive midfield. That could open a spot in the starting lineup for Anthony Fontana at the tip of the diamond or Jack McGlynn could play alongside Bedoya and allow Monteiro to push further forward.
Jim Curtin has talked about the idea of Kacper Przybylko as a No. 10, too.
International absences: Felipe Mora (Chile), Yimmi Chara (Colombia)
The already short-handed Timbers will be without attackers Felipe Mora and Yimmi Chara. Being down to barebones is nothing new for this year's side.
Sebastian Blanco should return soon, as he's awaiting his season debut after a torn ACL last year and then a quad injury set him back in recovery. Jaroslaw Niezgoda won't be far behind, with club owner Merritt Paulson said he may be available to come off the bench by the end of the month.
If Diego Chara does indeed return from injury, that frees Eryk Williamson to play a bit further forward. Jeremy Ebobisse can shift in from the wing to replace Mora at center forward, which could open a place on the wing for Marvin Loria. Gio Savarese has options.
International absences: None
Real Salt Lake return from MLS' break in play and will be relatively full-strength. Bobby Wood recently arrived and should be available to debut this weekend, while new signings Jony Menendez and Toni Datkovic shouldn't be too far behind.
International absences: Marcos Lopez (Peru)
San Jose will be without left back stalwart Marcos Lopez while he's gone at the Copa America. Paul Marie is likely to continue at the position.
Jackson Yueill is back after time with the US national team at Nations League.
International absences: Xavier Arreaga (Ecuador)
Center back Xavier Arreaga will miss some time, leaving Seattle short in central defense. Shane O'Neill can jump in at central defense alongside Yeimar Gomez Andrade and Nouhou, but it gets real thin real quick if any of the three pick up a knock or suspension before Arreaga returns.
International absences: None
With Alan Pulido back from international duty with Mexico, and Gadi Kinda back from his time with Israel, Sporting KC should be full-strength until the Gold Cup.
International absences: Yeferson Soteldo (Venezuela)
Like Gazdag with Philly, Yeferson Soteldo is back with Toronto, though only due to injury. DPs Soteldo and Jozy Altidore, training on his own after an argument with Chris Armas, are out for Toronto, leaving the attack a bit thin.
International absences: None
Ali Adnan is wrapping up duty with Iraq, but may still be facing visa problems that has prevented him from making his season debut this year. Lucas Cavallini is back from his time with Canada.
Brian White was acquired from the New York Red Bulls as another option up top, too.