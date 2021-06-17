MLS players missing on international duty and how it'll impact all 27 teams

Gaston Gimenez and Przemyslaw Frankowski are constant starters and key players for Chicago , so their absences will be felt. Mauricio Pineda could jump into the midfield for Gimenez, if he's not needed in central defense, whereas there are a number of options to replace Frankowski.

Iganacio Aliseda's return from injury comes at a good time, or perhaps Bulgarian international Stanislav Ivanov will be ready to debut after an injury kept him out the first couple months of the season, but there's been no update on his status just yet. Youngsters Brian Gutierrez and Chinonso Offor give head coach Raphael Wicky further choices to shuffle his sputtering attack, which has scored just one goal in the last five games.