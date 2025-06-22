Canada settle for Gold Cup draw vs. Curaçao

A stoppage-time equalizer forced the Canadian men's national team to settle for a 1-1 draw in their Concacaf Gold Cup matchup with Curaçao at Houston Dynamo FC's Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday.
The result denied Canada a win that would have secured advancement to the tournament quarterfinals, though they remain atop Group B ahead of their group-stage finale vs. El Salvador on Tuesday.
Nathan Saliba got Canada off to a fast start, finding the opener for Les Rouges inside the first 10 minutes. The CF Montréal midfielder pounced on an attempted clearance and converted a first-time shot to put Canada in the driver's seat.
Curaçao looked to have their leveler in the 66th minute off a clinical far-post finish from former FC Cincinnati striker Jürgen Locadia, only to see it waved off on Video Review on a narrow offside call – one of several near-misses for Curaçao in the second half.
They finally found their equalizing goal just before the final whistle off a breakaway finish from winger Jeremy Antonisse, forcing Canada to wait to punch their quarterfinal ticket.
- THE BIG PICTURE: It was a gut-punch ending for the Canadians, but a just reward for a Curaçao side that gave Les Rouges all they could handle down the stretch. The dropped points raise the stakes considerably for Tuesday's group-stage finale against El Salvador, so Canada will have to bounce back in short order.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It looked like Canada would escape with the 1-0 victory, but Antonisse's late goal made for a stunning finish.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Saliba is showing well for Canada so far in this Gold Cup, with his early opener accounting for his second tournament goal.
Next Up
- CAN: Tuesday, June 24 vs. El Salvador | 10 pm ET (FS1) | Concacaf Gold Cup
- CUR: Tuesday, June 24 vs. Honduras | 10 pm ET (FS2) | Concacaf Gold Cup