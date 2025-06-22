Canada settle for Gold Cup draw vs. Curaçao

A stoppage-time equalizer forced the Canadian men's national team to settle for a 1-1 draw in their Concacaf Gold Cup matchup with Curaçao at Houston Dynamo FC 's Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday.

The result denied Canada a win that would have secured advancement to the tournament quarterfinals, though they remain atop Group B ahead of their group-stage finale vs. El Salvador on Tuesday.

Nathan Saliba got Canada off to a fast start, finding the opener for Les Rouges inside the first 10 minutes. The CF Montréal midfielder pounced on an attempted clearance and converted a first-time shot to put Canada in the driver's seat.

Curaçao looked to have their leveler in the 66th minute off a clinical far-post finish from former FC Cincinnati striker Jürgen Locadia, only to see it waved off on Video Review on a narrow offside call – one of several near-misses for Curaçao in the second half.