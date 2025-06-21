LAFC fall to ES Tunis in Club World Cup 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – LAFC were eliminated from the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Friday after losing their Group D match against Tunisian side ES Tunis, falling 1-0 at Nashville SC's GEODIS Park thanks to a second-half concession and a dramatic late penalty save.
LAFC thought they had scored twice in the opening 30 minutes, with Olivier Giroud and David Martínez hitting the back of the net. However, both goals were pulled back for offside.
ES Tunis saw a chance of their own overturned after Youcef Belaïli went down in the box. A penalty was initially awarded, but after Video Review, referee Espen Eskås reversed the decision and handed Belaïli a yellow card for simulation.
It was Belaïli who put the Tunisians ahead. Midway through the second half, the Algerian international picked up a ball on the edge of the box and finished smartly.
To add to the already palpable drama, LAFC earned a penalty kick deep into second-half stoppage time after Marlon was bundled over in the box. Goalkeeper Bechir Ben Saïd rose to the moment, denying Denis Bouanga's effort to give ES Tunis their first win of the tournament.
Goals
- 70' - EST - Youcef Belaïli | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The result ends LAFC's hopes of advancing from Group D with one more match remaining against Brazilian power Flamengo. After a hard-fought 2-0 loss to Chelsea, the Black & Gold struggled to break down a resolute Espérance defense, and despite dominating possession, they were met with a wall in the final third. On the other hand, Espérance were opportunistic and looked lethal on the counterattack in the second half.
- MOMENT OF THE GAME: Youcef Belaïli scored the winner directly in front of the supporters' section, sending the boisterous group of fans into a frenzy. The Espérance fans were in full voice throughout the night, but the roar that went up for the goal shook the roof at GEODIS Park.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Youcef Belaïli was dangerous all match, and after seeing a potential penalty kick overturned for simulation, he more than made up for it with a goal that will go down in club lore.