LAFC vs. Flamengo: How to watch, stream Club World Cup match

LAFC conclude Group D action at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Tuesday evening when facing Brazilian powerhouse Flamengo at Camping World Stadium.
How to watch & stream
When
- Tuesday, June 24 | 9 pm ET/6 pm PT
Where
- Camping World Stadium | Orlando, Florida
LAFC are eliminated from the tournament after losing their first two games. Flamengo are already in the Round of 16 and will face a Group C opponent to start the knockout phase.
This summer's expanded Club World Cup features 32 teams from six confederations vying for silverware and portions of the unprecedented $1 billion prize pool. The final is set for July 13 at MetLife Stadium.
How they qualified: Play-in match winners
LAFC had momentum on their side before the Club World Cup, carrying a 10-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. That included a 2-1 win over LIGA MX side Club América to reach the prestigious club tournament.
But the Black & Gold faltered on the global stage, losing 2-0 against English Premier League powerhouse Chelsea before dropping a narrow 1-0 defeat to Tunisian club ES Tunis.
Now, pride is on the line for head coach Steve Cherundolo's group. After the Club World Cup, it's back to MLS action and building off their fifth-place spot in the Western Conference standings.
How they qualified: 2022 Copa Libertadores winners
Flamengo pulled off a major upset on Friday, winning 3-1 against Chelsea behind goals from Bruno Henrique, Danilo and Wallace Yan. That result, combined with a 2-0 victory over ES Tunis, punched the storied Brazilian outfit's ticket to the Round of 16.
Along the way, Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Jorginho have bossed the midfield. Former Atlanta United DP winger Luiz Araújo has started both games, notching 1g/1a against ES Tunis.
Before embarking on this Club World Cup journey, Flamengo reached first place in the Brasileiro Série A standings. Head coach Filipe Luís' squad is riding a 10-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, and now will look to top Group D.