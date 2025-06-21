LAFC vs. Flamengo: How to watch, stream Club World Cup match

LAFC conclude Group D action at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Tuesday evening when facing Brazilian powerhouse Flamengo at Camping World Stadium.

This summer's expanded Club World Cup features 32 teams from six confederations vying for silverware and portions of the unprecedented $1 billion prize pool . The final is set for July 13 at MetLife Stadium.

LAFC are eliminated from the tournament after losing their first two games. Flamengo are already in the Round of 16 and will face a Group C opponent to start the knockout phase.

Now, pride is on the line for head coach Steve Cherundolo's group. After the Club World Cup, it's back to MLS action and building off their fifth-place spot in the Western Conference standings.

But the Black & Gold faltered on the global stage, losing 2-0 against English Premier League powerhouse Chelsea before dropping a narrow 1-0 defeat to Tunisian club ES Tunis.

LAFC had momentum on their side before the Club World Cup, carrying a 10-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. That included a 2-1 win over LIGA MX side Club América to reach the prestigious club tournament.

How they qualified: 2022 Copa Libertadores winners

Flamengo pulled off a major upset on Friday, winning 3-1 against Chelsea behind goals from Bruno Henrique, Danilo and Wallace Yan. That result, combined with a 2-0 victory over ES Tunis, punched the storied Brazilian outfit's ticket to the Round of 16.

Along the way, Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Jorginho have bossed the midfield. Former Atlanta United DP winger Luiz Araújo has started both games, notching 1g/1a against ES Tunis.