MLS players called in for March 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

The March international window for FIFA World Cup Qualifying is here – and it's a big one. Just as in previous windows, many MLS players will have a pivotal role in pushing their national teams to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Although 15 teams have already booked their place, nearly the rest of the 32-team field will seal their spot in this fall's tournament during the March window.
Players from MLS are expected to represent numerous teams in Concacaf and Conmebol, as well as in CAF, Oceania and UEFA.
Below is a running list of players called in for these decisive March qualifiers. It will be updated as more squads are announced.
- Miles Robinson (D, United States)
- Alan Franco (M, Ecuador)
- None yet
- None yet
Colorado Rapids
- None yet
- Milos Degenek (D, Australia)
FC Dallas
- Paul Arriola (F, United States)
- Jesus Ferreira (F, United States)
D.C. United
- Michael Estrada (F, Ecuador)
- Edison Flores (M, Peru)
- Adalberto Carrasquilla (M, Panama)
- Darwin Ceren (M, El Salvador)
- Sebastian Ferreira (F, Paraguay)
- Kellyn Acosta (M, United States)
- Jose Cifuentes (M, Ecuador)
- Diego Palacios (D, Ecuador)
- Julian Araujo (D, Mexico)
- Eriq Zavaleta (D, El Salvador)
Inter Miami CF
- DeAndre Yedlin (D, United States)
Minnesota United FC
- None yet
- None yet
Nashville SC
- Anibal Godoy (M, Panama)
- Walker Zimmerman (D, United States)
New England Revolution
- None yet
New York City FC
- Alexander Callens (D, Peru)
- Sean Johnson (GK, United States)
New York Red Bulls
- Aaron Long (D, United States)
Orlando City SC
- Pedro Gallese (GK, Peru)
- Jhegson Mendez (M, Ecuador)
- Facundo Torres (F/M, Uruguay)
Philadelphia Union
- Olivier Mbaizo (D, Cameroon)
Portland Timbers
- Bill Tuiloma (D, New Zealand)
- None yet
- Marcos Lopez (D, Peru)
Seattle Sounders FC
- Xavier Arreaga (D, Ecuador)
- Jordan Morris (F, United States)
- Nouhou (D, Cameroon)
- Alex Roldan (D/M, El Salvador)
- Cristian Roldan (M, United States)
Sporting Kansas City
- None yet
Toronto FC
- None yet
- None yet