MLS players called in for March 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The March international window for FIFA World Cup Qualifying is here – and it's a big one. Just as in previous windows, many MLS players will have a pivotal role in pushing their national teams to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Although 15 teams have already booked their place, nearly the rest of the 32-team field will seal their spot in this fall's tournament during the March window.

Players from MLS are expected to represent numerous teams in Concacaf and Conmebol, as well as in CAF, Oceania and UEFA.

Below is a running list of players called in for these decisive March qualifiers. It will be updated as more squads are announced.

Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United
Charlotte FC logo
Charlotte FC
Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC
  • None yet
FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati
  • None yet
Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids
  • None yet
Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew
FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas
D.C. United logo
D.C. United
Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF
Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC
  • None yet
CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal
  • None yet
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution
  • None yet
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
  • None yet
San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City
  • None yet
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
  • None yet
Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • None yet
