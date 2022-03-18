MLS players called in for March 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

The March international window for FIFA World Cup Qualifying is here – and it's a big one. Just as in previous windows, many MLS players will have a pivotal role in pushing their national teams to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Although 15 teams have already booked their place, nearly the rest of the 32-team field will seal their spot in this fall's tournament during the March window.

Players from MLS are expected to represent numerous teams in Concacaf and Conmebol, as well as in CAF, Oceania and UEFA.