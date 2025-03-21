FIFA 2026 World Cup: Which countries have qualified?

The FIFA 2026 World Cup will be the first to feature 48 countries, expanded from the usual 32-team tournament.
Sixteen cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico will combine to host 104 games when the global soccer event unfolds from June 11 to July 19, 2026.
By confederation, here's a full breakdown of qualified teams.
SPOTS TAKEN: 4 of 48
Asia - AFC
8 direct slots, 1 playoff slot
- Japan
Africa - CAF
9 direct slots, 1 playoff slot
- None
North America, Central America & Caribbean - Concacaf
6 direct slots, 2 playoff slots
- Canada (co-host)
- Mexico (co-host)
- United States (co-host)
South America - Conmebol
6 direct slots, 1 playoff slot
- None
Oceania - OFC
1 direct slot, 1 playoff slot
- None
Europe - UEFA
16 direct slots
- None
Qualified teams: FIFA 2026 World Cup
COUNTRY
CONFEDERATION
1. Canada
Concacaf
2. Japan
AFC
3. Mexico
Concacaf
4. USA
Concacaf
Canada, Mexico and the US auto-qualified as co-hosts.