FIFA World Cup 2026: Hospitality deposit program launches

Major League Soccer and On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, are collaborating to promote and sell game-changing hospitality experiences for the historic FIFA World Cup 26™ being hosted by Canada, Mexico and the USA.
Fans can now place deposits for priority access to hospitality ticket experiences.
MLS and On Location bring together a dynamic and deeply experienced team to promote and sell transformative fan experiences for the world’s most popular sporting event. MLS has clubs in each of the 13 host cities in the U.S. and Canada for the FIFA World Cup 26™, while On Location has provided hospitality for Super Bowls in five of the tournament’s host stadiums and for countless other major events.
This combined experience, reach and expertise is invaluable as more people than ever will have the opportunity to enjoy one-of-a-kind moments at the most inclusive FIFA World Cup™ in history, with 48 teams and 104 matches played on sport’s grandest stage. The biggest North American sporting event in history, the FIFA World Cup 26™, will host millions of impassioned soccer fans from around the world, as well as provide opportunities for new fans to experience the beautiful game.
Ticket-inclusive packages – offering access to suites, premium hospitality, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences – provide unparalleled access to the game’s biggest stage. In addition to providing fans with the best and most exclusive access, viewing locations, food, beverage, and service, these packages will be the first opportunity for fans to purchase official FIFA World Cup 26™ ticket-inclusive packages and guarantee their ability to attend matches.
