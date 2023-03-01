Power Rankings: St. Louis CITY soar, Toronto FC tumble after Matchday 1

I saw this team up close on Saturday and came away impressed. Sure, they got burned late by one of the single-greatest individual performances you’ll ever see in MLS (and the fact they stepped off the gas a little too far). But for 93 minutes, they were mostly in control in Atlanta. They have attacking talent, the midfield is mean, and Jonathan Mensah immediately looked at home in the backline. New manager Luchi Gonzalez’s imprint should create the best Quakes team we’ve seen in a while.