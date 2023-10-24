MLS Cup 2023: Why each playoff team will (and won't) win it all

Why they won't: As brilliant as Héctor Herrera has been, and the Mexican international midfielder's been elite with 4g/17a, there's no top-end No. 9 (all due respect to Corey Baird). That's usually a necessary ingredient for championship teams, and the player it was supposed to be (DP striker Sebastián Ferreira) is on loan at Brazilian club Vasco da Gama. Houston fans, understandably, will point to their US Open Cup title from earlier in the year. But the club might be one piece short in this faster-than-expected rebuild.