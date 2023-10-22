MLS Cup 2023 hosting scenarios: Where will the final be held?

The right to host MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi on Dec. 9 is determined by where teams finished in the Supporters’ Shield standings.
That means Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati own hosting priority as long as they remain alive in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. Charlotte FC, the lowest overall seed, are the only club that can't host MLS Cup.
- NOTE: The table will be updated as teams are eliminated from contention.
- Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket
Team
Venue
Seed
1. FC Cincinnati
TQL Stadium
East 1
2. Orlando City SC
Exploria Stadium
East 2
3. Columbus Crew
Lower.com Field
East 3
4. St. Louis CITY SC
CITYPARK
West 1
5. Philadelphia Union
Subaru Park
East 4
6. New England Revolution
Gillette Stadium
East 5
7. Seattle Sounders FC
Lumen Field
West 2
8. LAFC
BMO Stadium
West 3
9. Houston Dynamo FC
Shell Energy Stadium
West 4
10. Atlanta United
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
East 6
11. Real Salt Lake
America First Field
West 5
12. Nashville SC
GEODIS Park
East 7
13. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
BC Place
West 6
14. FC Dallas
Toyota Stadium
West 7
15. Sporting Kansas City
Children's Mercy Park
West 8
16. San Jose Earthquakes
PayPal Park
West 9
17. New York Red Bulls
Red Bull Arena
East 8
As has been the case since 2012, the finalist with the highest regular-season point total hosts MLS Cup. In the event that both finalists have the same amount of regular-season points, the team with more wins – or if they're tied in that category, better goal difference – will host MLS Cup.
In the chase for the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, there are nine-team fields across both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference (18 teams total). LAFC are the defending MLS Cup champions.