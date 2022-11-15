MLS Buyers Club: 5 traded-minded MLS clubs to watch this offseason

If you think this trade window has been a bit boring, well, you’re not alone. The folks in the middle of these talks are kind of bored, too.

The point is: It’s still very early in the offseason – MLS Cup 2022 was just 10 days ago. Things will heat up eventually.

The deadline for all clubs to decide on 2023 contract options just passed on Monday, which provides further clarity. Free agency officially opens on Wednesday at 1 pm ET.

It remained pretty slow around St. Louis CITY SC ’s Expansion Draft last Friday night , which was a surprise to me. Just two trades unfolded:

When talking with sources across the league and in the industry, they joke about boredom as well, that nothing is really happening yet. Talks are ongoing, but nothing is too serious or advanced. There’s preliminary groundwork being laid, reaching a wait-and-see stage.

Here are five teams I expect to be buyers on the trade market this winter, based on the (assumed) reserve of allocation money + recent history that has found them on the trade market.

They have continued to mine the market as the years went on, like trades for ex- Red Bulls homegrown Alex Muyl and ex- Toronto homegrown Jacob Shaffelburg (who, per sources, is staying permanently) as their best two recent examples. Both players are wingers.

The club has excelled on the domestic market since their expansion season, with cornerstones over the last three seasons – Walker Zimmerman (from LAFC ), Dax McCarty (from Chicago ) and Aníbal Godoy (from San Jose ) – all arriving in trades ahead of their inaugural game in 2020.

Nashville haven’t made a “big” move with allocation money in a bit, but have ample money, room and desire to strike when ready.

This offseason they’ve already traded away a 2023 international spot. They continue to regenerate their reservoir of allocation money as well as any club across the league.

Nashville SC general manager Mike Jacobs spoke of a “war chest of allocation money” numerous times last year. The club traded away four international spots for $250,000 a piece last year and sent defender Alistair Johnston to CF Montréal for $1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM).

Montréal will likely need another attacking midfielder unless Mihailovic’s replacement is identified outside of the league, as well as a few other places on the roster. It’ll be a busy time for vice president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard.

With Mihailovic heading to Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar this winter, and Canadian international Ismael Kone 99% sure to follow him to Europe after the World Cup , the club will have a bunch of GAM to reset and reload. It’s going to be extremely difficult to continue to hit at the rate/value they have, but they’ll have the allocation money to keep trying after outgoing transfers and contract movement.

Djordje Mihailovic blossomed as the team’s best player after he arrived from Chicago, but Quioto (from Houston), Kamal Miller (from Austin ) and Johnston (from Nashville) were three absolute hits on the trade market. It’s an area they’ve targeted and executed very well.

Montréal were among the league's best stories in 2022, finishing in second place in the Eastern Conference under manager Wilfried Nancy’s attractive, attacking style of play. That squad was built heavily through the trade market.

I expected the Rapids to be very busy in the summer after trading Canadian international midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye to Toronto… but nothing too major materialized. A couple of smaller signings came through. I expect them (again) to be very aggressive this winter, as do sources across the league.

In 2021, the Rapids built their Western Conference No. 1-seeded team largely through trades. They continue to emphasize this roster-building strategy to fit their club makeup. It’s worked well for them, often outperforming expectations, though 2022 was a down year.

Colorado traded away Kellyn Acosta to LAFC (for up to $1.5 million GAM) in the winter, then sent away Kaye to Toronto (for $1.025 million GAM, Ralph Priso and other assets) in the summer. They transferred homegrown left back Sam Vines to Belgium’s Royal Antwerp 18 months ago and got a loan fee for homegrown midfielder Cole Bassett last summer; both moves should boost allocation stocks.

The Rapids still have to decide whether or not forward Gyasi Zardes is returning. If he’s re-signed, they’ll have to send more GAM to the Columbus Crew after his midseason trade arrival in 2022. If Zardes is not re-signed, they’ll need another center forward (to play with Rubio, who’s coming off a career year). Central defense was an issue, so that’s another area they could target, though Aboubacar Keita will be back following his ACL injury.

Replacing Acosta and Kaye didn’t go smoothly, but they have high hopes for Priso. Still, maybe another central midfielder is required.