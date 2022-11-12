What we learned from St. Louis CITY's Expansion Draft & what's next

“We want to build a team here,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said on the live show with Andrew Wiebe and Calen Carr. “We want to build a club culture, so everybody on the field – the 11 on the field, the coaching staff, the substitute players and even all of the guys in the stands, they're just as important as everybody else. That's why that DP thinking, that PR player thinking, not just my cup of team.”

Just as the Expansion Draft ended, St. Louis also acquired center back Tim Parker in a trade from Houston Dynamo FC . St. Louis now have 17 players under contract going into their inaugural season.

The other theme, for me, is there was only one outbound trade. That’s slightly under what I expected; I was assuming two trades but the trade market never quite moved. That shows St. Louis valued the player acquisition aspect more than trying to maximize allocation money, with only forward Jake LaCava being selected from the New York Red Bulls and then traded to Inter Miami CF .

The theme for STL was going domestic, going young and going cheap. That’s the big takeaway and we’ll dive into it.

The forward, who can also play on the wing, began his career in France and scored some goals in the French second tier (with Caen) but didn’t play a ton in the top flight (with Montpellier). He’s talented and should fit in the club’s high-pressing, front-footed ethos.

“He's the guy for the deep runs, so exactly the way we want to play,” Pfannenstiel said of Gioacchini. “He really fits in there.”

Gioacchini, 22, already has eight caps (three goals) with the US men’s national team , though was nowhere near the roster picture for the Qatar 2022 World Cup . Still, that's a strong pedigree to land in the Expansion Draft and a useful roll of the dice.

St. Louis used their first pick to select forward Nicholas Gioacchini from Orlando City SC . Gioacchini joined Orlando in a free transfer in the summer, but didn’t break into the Lions' rotation by the end of the year.

Parker is now traded to St. Louis for $500,000 in General Allocation Money (but Houston will be holding some of his contract hit the next two years). He goes back to a playstyle he thrived in. STL head coach Bradley Carnell worked with Parker as an assistant at RBNY for a couple of years, so the familiarity is there.

Tim Parker was viewed as being among the league’s best central defenders a few years ago during his peak with the New York Red Bulls . He was traded to Houston in a blockbuster deal before 2021 and signed a new contract, but it didn’t work out the same in Texas.

There were wingers I thought might be within consideration (like Charlotte’s Andre Shinyashiki and Nashville’s Alex Muyl)... but St. Louis went with Indiana Vassilev instead. He’s younger and cheaper, which certainly factored into the decision-making process.

New England Revolution center back Jon Bell was inexpensive, as was FC Cincinnati left back John Nelson. It’s the way teams have seemed to view the Expansion Draft in recent years, looking more for depth than taking big swings.

“[Nelson] plays a big part when it comes to the energy, to mentality, hardworking,” Pfannenstiel said. “I think he somehow reflects that Midwestern mentality, which we want to stand for. Be modest, be hardworking, get a head down and work and work. That is what the people want to see out there. John Nelson is the guy.”

Let’s go back to Vassilev for a second: The former US youth international has spent the last two seasons (portions of them) on loan at Inter Miami CF, netting 5g/2a in 45 games (20 starts).

St. Louis will need to work something out with Vassilev’s parent club – English Premier League side Aston Villa – as his loan expires this winter, but that shouldn’t be too difficult.