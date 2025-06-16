Markus Anderson wins it at the death for Philadelphia | Energy Moment of the Matchday

A last-gasp game-winner to send the Philadelphia Union to the top of the Supporters' Shield standings? Markus Anderson picked the perfect time to score his first MLS goal.

Anderson's heroics off the bench earned him Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 19.

The 21-year-old forward set off wild celebrations Saturday night at Subaru Park, striking in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time to give Philly a dramatic 2-1 win over Charlotte FC .

After scoring in last week's international club friendly vs. LIGA MX's Atlas FC, Anderson made his first appearance of the 2025 MLS season count. The Brooklyn-born striker came on in the 57th minute and kept the goals coming with a vital tally that secured first place for the high-flying Union.

"We're always looking to reward guys," head coach Bradley Carnell told reporters post-match. "And Markus gets his reward tonight... he's been digging deep with [MLS NEXT Pro side] Union II, and he gets a goal last week against Atlas, and he rewards himself now with his first MLS goal."

Amid injuries and Concacaf Gold Cup absences, contributors like Anderson have helped guide Philadelphia to a 10-game unbeaten run. Additionally, their 37 points (11W-3L-4D) after just 18 games matches their entire point total from last season.