Inter Miami vs. Porto: How to watch, stream Club World Cup match

Inter Miami opened the Club World Cup on Saturday evening with a scoreless contest against Egyptian side Al Ahly. Veteran goalkeeper Óscar Ustari turned back the clock with multiple highlight-reel saves, and Lionel Messi was inches away from a stoppage-time winner at Hard Rock Stadium.

Now, the Herons will aim to shock Porto and surge into the Group A lead. To accomplish that, head coach Javier Mascherano's team might very well need their best performance of the year.