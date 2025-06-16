Inter Miami vs. Porto: How to watch, stream Club World Cup match

Inter Miami CF and Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto clash Thursday in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, as both sides hope to build momentum in Group A after battling to respective 0-0 draws over the weekend.
How to watch & stream
When
- Thursday, June 19 | 3 pm ET/12 pm PT
Where
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Georgia
After this test at Atlanta United's home stadium, Inter Miami close out Group A action against Brazilian giant Palmeiras on June 23. The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout phase.
This summer's expanded Club World Cup features 32 teams from six confederations vying for silverware and portions of the unprecedented $1 billion prize pool. The final is set for July 13 at MetLife Stadium.
How they qualified: Host country spot
Inter Miami opened the Club World Cup on Saturday evening with a scoreless contest against Egyptian side Al Ahly. Veteran goalkeeper Óscar Ustari turned back the clock with multiple highlight-reel saves, and Lionel Messi was inches away from a stoppage-time winner at Hard Rock Stadium.
Now, the Herons will aim to shock Porto and surge into the Group A lead. To accomplish that, head coach Javier Mascherano's team might very well need their best performance of the year.
Across all competitions, Inter Miami are riding a four-game unbeaten run (3W-0L-1D).
How they qualified: UEFA ranking pathway
Porto settled for a 0-0 draw with Palmeiras on Sunday, playing their first competitive match since finishing third in the 2024-25 Liga Portugal table.
Last season, Porto trailed rivals Benfica and Sporting in the league and named Martín Anselmi head coach in January. So far, the former Cruz Azul manager has amassed a respectable 10W-4L-5D record.
Porto's attack is highlighted by striker Samu Aghehowa, midfielder Fabio Vieira and rising talent Rodrigo Mora.