Canada enter Gold Cup with clear objective: "We want to win it"

"I’ve explained my feelings about this tournament to the team over the last months, but I didn’t really have to. They all said, ‘We’re coming, we want to win it.’ That’s a big statement, but that’s how they feel. I’m glad I coach a team that feels that way.”

“Everybody knows how important this summer is and what it means for the World Cup,” Marsch said.

That opportunity begins Tuesday with a Group B opener against Honduras at BC Place (10 pm ET | TSN, FS1), home of Vancouver Whitecaps FC , before relocating to Houston Dynamo FC 's Shell Energy Stadium for the remaining group stage matches against Curaçao and El Salvador.

The tournament presents the final competitive games for head coach Jesse Marsch’s squad ahead of kicking off the World Cup next June at Toronto FC ’s BMO Field and allows the CanMNT to come together with their top players – besides the injured Alphonso Davies and Moïse Bombito – as they seek the program's first trophy since the 2000 Gold Cup.

“Both are very strong, athletic teams, so we're going to have to be prepared for a really tough game against Honduras and all our Gold Cup opponents.”

“Those games gave us a little bit of an insight into the different things that can be presented to you from different regions of the world, but there are some similarities between the Ivory Coast and Honduras,” said Marsch, whose squad includes 12 MLS players .

Canada enter this formative tournament off the back of an intense week, having beaten Ukraine 4-2 before holding the reigning AFCON champion, Ivory Coast, to a scoreless draw, to win the inaugural Canadian Shield Tournament title.

For the players, the extended summer window offers an opportunity not only to gel with one another a year out from the most significant moment in Canadian soccer history, but also to earn their spot on the World Cup squad.

“I've seen Canada at its low point, I've seen them at their highs, and I feel like I'm one of those guys who really knows what it takes and the passion that there is within the group,” Nelson told MLSsoccer.com, having earned his first call-up since the 2023 Gold Cup.