USA vs. Saudi Arabia: How to watch, stream Concacaf Gold Cup Group D game

The US men's national team will look to build on a strong start in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Thursday evening when they face guest nation Saudi Arabia at Q2 Stadium, home of Austin FC .

Following this match, the USMNT will conclude Group D play against Haiti on June 22 at AT&T Stadium. The top two teams per group reach the quarterfinals.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino's 26-man roster includes 15 MLS players, giving veterans and rising stars alike the opportunity to impress. The 2025 Gold Cup serves as the program's last tournament preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the US will co-host alongside Canada and Mexico.

Ranked No. 58 in the latest FIFA World Rankings, Saudi Arabia are coming off a narrow 1-0 victory over Haiti. Saleh Al-Shehri scored a penalty kick in the 21st minute, and goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi came up with four saves.

The lone invitee to this year's Gold Cup, Saudi Arabia feature defender Saud Abdulhamid, who competes for Italian Serie A side Roma, as well as midfielder Faisal Al-Ghamdi, who plies his trade in Belgium with Beerschot.