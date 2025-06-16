USA vs. Saudi Arabia: How to watch, stream Concacaf Gold Cup Group D game

The US men's national team will look to build on a strong start in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Thursday evening when they face guest nation Saudi Arabia at Q2 Stadium, home of Austin FC.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS1
- Spanish: TUDN, ViX
When
- Thursday, June 19 | 9:15 pm ET/6:15 pm PT
Where
- Q2 Stadium | Austin, Texas
Head coach Mauricio Pochettino's 26-man roster includes 15 MLS players, giving veterans and rising stars alike the opportunity to impress. The 2025 Gold Cup serves as the program's last tournament preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the US will co-host alongside Canada and Mexico.
Following this match, the USMNT will conclude Group D play against Haiti on June 22 at AT&T Stadium. The top two teams per group reach the quarterfinals.
Ranked No. 58 in the latest FIFA World Rankings, Saudi Arabia are coming off a narrow 1-0 victory over Haiti. Saleh Al-Shehri scored a penalty kick in the 21st minute, and goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi came up with four saves.
The lone invitee to this year's Gold Cup, Saudi Arabia feature defender Saud Abdulhamid, who competes for Italian Serie A side Roma, as well as midfielder Faisal Al-Ghamdi, who plies his trade in Belgium with Beerschot.
Can the Arabian Falcons make a statement against one of the tournament's presumptive favorites?
The USMNT soared to a 5-0 victory against Trinidad & Tobago on Sunday in their Gold Cup opener, paced by Malik Tillman's brace and two assists apiece from Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna and Columbus Crew fullback Max Arfsten.
That result snapped a four-game losing streak under Mauricio Pochettino, who handed Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, Orlando City fullback Alex Freeman and New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese their first caps in official competition.
With a win vs. Saudi Arabia, the USMNT can move closer to topping Group D and their ultimate goal of lifting the program's eighth Gold Cup title.