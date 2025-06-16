Seattle Sounders vs. Atlético Madrid: How to watch, stream Club World Cup match

Seattle Sounders FC continue their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign against LaLiga giants Atlético Madrid on Thursday afternoon at Lumen Field.

This summer's expanded Club World Cup features 32 teams from six confederations vying for silverware and portions of the unprecedented $1 billion prize pool . The final is set for July 13 at MetLife Stadium.

After this matchup, Seattle will close out Group B against UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (France) on June 23. The top two teams per group reach the knockout phase.

Now, Seattle will look to regroup and keep hopes alive of advancing to the knockout rounds. They'll seek all three points, knowing a daunting test vs. PSG follows soon after.

Cristian Roldan pulled one back in the 75th minute after the Sounders went into halftime down two goals, and Pedro de la Vega 's would-be equalizer was blocked deep in second-half stoppage time.

Seattle nearly pulled off an incredible comeback against Botafogo on Sunday evening, instead settling for a 2-1 defeat against the reigning Brasileiro Série A and Copa Libertadores champions.

How they qualified: Ranking pathway (UEFA)

Atlético were on the wrong side of a 4-0 beatdown vs. PSG on Sunday at the Rose Bowl, already trailing by two before center back Clément Lenglet was red-carded in the 78th minute.

That's not for a lack of attacking firepower, though, as World Cup champions Julián Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann help lead the line. And in Jan Oblak, Atlético boast one of the world's top goalkeepers.