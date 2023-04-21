Matchday 9: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Through the first fifth of their debut MLS season, St. Louis are first in points (18), goals scored (20), wins (6) and goal differential (+11). DPs Eduard Löwen and João Klauss are producing after few knew what to expect from the German Bundesliga exports, and Bradley Carnell is laying the foundation for a Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year-caliber season with a band of lesser-known names. The vibes are immaculate for CITY SC.