End plastic waste: MLS unveils One Planet Kit made of recycled materials

Major League Soccer and adidas have unveiled the One Planet Kit, to be worn league-wide on Matchday 9 this weekend (April 22-23) as MLS celebrates Earth Day and continues its goal of becoming the most sustainable league in sports.

Made entirely out of Parley Ocean plastic – a recycled material created from reimagined plastic waste – the hand-drawn kit design pays homage to the ocean floor each jersey aims to protect. Blended into the swirling print, the repeating wordmark "End Plastic Waste" serves as a call to action uniting each club in the collective stewardship of our planet.