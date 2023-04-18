Greener Goals

End plastic waste: MLS unveils One Planet Kit made of recycled materials

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

23MLS_One_Planet_Jersey

Major League Soccer and adidas have unveiled the One Planet Kit, to be worn league-wide on Matchday 9 this weekend (April 22-23) as MLS celebrates Earth Day and continues its goal of becoming the most sustainable league in sports.

Made entirely out of Parley Ocean plastic – a recycled material created from reimagined plastic waste – the hand-drawn kit design pays homage to the ocean floor each jersey aims to protect. Blended into the swirling print, the repeating wordmark "End Plastic Waste" serves as a call to action uniting each club in the collective stewardship of our planet.

Shop for your jersey at mlsstore.com

One planet, one chance

To make the jerseys, adidas intercepts plastics on remote islands, beaches and coastal communities before they have the chance to reach high-risk ocean environments. Once collected, those plastics are shredded, melted and mixed with a threaded material, ultimately completing the transformation from problem to performance.

;
2023_MLS_OnePlanet_CHARLOTTE copy
2023_MLS_OnePlanet_SAN_JOSE copy
3085186-Tier1_MLS_toolkit_extension_One_Planet_MLS league email_600x600

Related Stories

MLS celebrates Earth Day with sixth annual Greener Goals Week of Service
Greener Goals MLS WORKS
More News
More News
Deadline day: 4 teams to watch before the Primary Transfer Window closes
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Deadline day: 4 teams to watch before the Primary Transfer Window closes
Power Rankings: Portland Timbers, St. Louis CITY get Matchday 8 boost
Power Rankings

Power Rankings: Portland Timbers, St. Louis CITY get Matchday 8 boost
Your Tuesday Kickoff: Grading the league's first-year coaches; MLS unveils One Planet kit
The Daily Kickoff

Your Tuesday Kickoff: Grading the league's first-year coaches; MLS unveils One Planet kit
End plastic waste: MLS unveils One Planet Kit made of recycled materials

End plastic waste: MLS unveils One Planet Kit made of recycled materials
USMNT forward Brandon Vazquez has "heard absolutely nothing" from Mexico
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

USMNT forward Brandon Vazquez has "heard absolutely nothing" from Mexico
Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 8?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 8?
More News
Video
Video
WHAT A SAVE! Who had the best stop in a wild Matchday 8?
1:39

WHAT A SAVE! Who had the best stop in a wild Matchday 8?
Handball?! Why it doesn't always lead to a penalty kick
5:05
Instant Replay

Handball?! Why it doesn't always lead to a penalty kick
Player of the Matchday 8: Carlos Vela
0:46

Player of the Matchday 8: Carlos Vela
Get on your bike! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:55

Get on your bike! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
More Video