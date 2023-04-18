End plastic waste: MLS unveils One Planet Kit made of recycled materials

Major League Soccer and adidas have unveiled the One Planet Kit, to be worn league-wide on Matchday 9 this weekend (April 22-23) as MLS celebrates Earth Day and continues its goal of becoming the most sustainable league in sports.
Made entirely out of Parley Ocean plastic – a recycled material created from reimagined plastic waste – the hand-drawn kit design pays homage to the ocean floor each jersey aims to protect. Blended into the swirling print, the repeating wordmark "End Plastic Waste" serves as a call to action uniting each club in the collective stewardship of our planet.
One planet, one chance
To make the jerseys, adidas intercepts plastics on remote islands, beaches and coastal communities before they have the chance to reach high-risk ocean environments. Once collected, those plastics are shredded, melted and mixed with a threaded material, ultimately completing the transformation from problem to performance.