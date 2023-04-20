Jesús Ferreira rescues USMNT in draw vs. Mexico | Allstate Continental Clásico

Jesús Ferreira struck for an 81st-minute equalizer, canceling out a Uriel Antuna goal gift-wrapped by a defensive miscue as the US men’s national team and Mexico played to a 1-1 draw in the inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico Wednesday evening at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Mexico, playing at a venue that has been their home away from Estadio Azteca over the years, broke the scoreless stalemate 10 minutes into the second half, capitalizing on a devastating turnover by the USMNT in midfield.
Antuna was the recipient, picking off an errant pass from Aaron Long. He was then off for the races, with the former LA Galaxy winger capping his long solo run by shooting past Sean Johnson and inside the near post.
El Tri nearly doubled their lead in the 70th minute when Luis Chávez put a free kick from distance over the wall and just wide of the post. Four minutes later, Johnson was forced to dive and parry away an attempt by Roberto de La Rosa for a Mexican corner kick.
But just when it appeared the USMNT would suffer a disappointing defeat to Mexico, Ferreira rescued the result with his late equalizer by latching onto Jordan Morris' outside-the-foot cross after Sergiño Dest and Alan Soñora sprung a fast break.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: This was another chance for players to impress (during a non-FIFA window) against a heated rival in front of a large crowd. While the USMNT struggled mightily offensively, they were stout and organized against the ball – outside of a massive blunder that nearly cost them the match. Consider this the appetizer for the main course coming in 56 days when the two sides meet in the Nations League semifinals in Las Vegas. Domestic-heavy rosters were available for this round, whereas a full complement of stars can be called upon in June.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: A defensive gaffe and an anemic attack was the storyline for much of the match until Ferreira leveled inside the final 10 minutes.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: James Sands was solid in his return to the USMNT fold, serving as that calming influence and ball-winner in the midfield, as he does for New York City FC. He completed 90.4% of his passes and won nine duels.
Next Up
- USA: Thursday, June 15 vs. Mexico (10 pm ET) | Concacaf Nations League semifinals
- MEX: Thursday, June 15 vs. United States (10 pm ET) | Concacaf Nations League semifinals