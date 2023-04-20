Jesús Ferreira rescues USMNT in draw vs. Mexico | Allstate Continental Clásico

Jesús Ferreira struck for an 81st-minute equalizer, canceling out a Uriel Antuna goal gift-wrapped by a defensive miscue as the US men’s national team and Mexico played to a 1-1 draw in the inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico Wednesday evening at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Mexico, playing at a venue that has been their home away from Estadio Azteca over the years, broke the scoreless stalemate 10 minutes into the second half, capitalizing on a devastating turnover by the USMNT in midfield.

Antuna was the recipient, picking off an errant pass from Aaron Long. He was then off for the races, with the former LA Galaxy winger capping his long solo run by shooting past Sean Johnson and inside the near post.

El Tri nearly doubled their lead in the 70th minute when Luis Chávez put a free kick from distance over the wall and just wide of the post. Four minutes later, Johnson was forced to dive and parry away an attempt by Roberto de La Rosa for a Mexican corner kick.