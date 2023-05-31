Matchday 16: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

There's no rest for the weary as clubs prepare for MLS' second midweek matchday in three weeks. Add in last week's US Open Cup and Canadian Championship games, and Matchday 16 is sure to test depth charts league-wide.

But with young players like Charlotte's Brandon Cambridge and St. Louis' Miguel Perez performing with growing frequency, perhaps the question isn't if they'll step up, but who will take mantel in Wednesday's 12 matches.

Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution

Giorgos, Giorgos, Giorgos. Atlanta United are undefeated (3W-0L-3D) when Giakoumakis – their major offseason Designated Player signing – starts. If he and Thiago Almada both get the green light on Wednesday, Atlanta can take another step in proving they're among the league's best when healthy.

For New England, the phrase "when healthy" may induce some wincing. Winless in three (0W-2L-1D), Bruce Arena's squad has officially hit a skid as injuries have beset a campaign that was off to a Supporters' Shield-contending start. One positive: Carles Gil made a successful 28-minute appearance (one assist) off the bench last week. Also: Gustavo Bou has reportedly traveled and could feature after an injury-related absence.

Columbus Crew vs. Colorado Rapids

What's going on with the Crew? The early-season analyst's darlings have hit a rough patch (1W-4L-1D in their last six). Their defense (six goals allowed in their last two matches) has been a bit of an issue, and it looks like a center-back crisis may be brewing with Gustavo Vallecilla, Milos Degenek and Josh Williams all sidelined.

A home match against a Rapids side that's winless in five across all competitions may be what the doctor ordered.

D.C. United vs. CF Montréal

Montréal, on the other hand, secured a massive get-right win last Saturday against Inter Miami to stop a two-game skid. If Hernan Losada's side earns their second road victory of the season, it may be time to admit their early-season trade with Miami to acquire Bryce Duke and Ariel Lassiter in exchange for Kamal Miller and $1.3 million in GAM (which raised questions at the time) had some merit.

Inter Miami CF vs. New York Red Bulls

The Red Bulls suffered their first loss in Matchday 15 since new head coach Troy Lesesne took over in early May, while Inter Miami have slid to last in the Eastern Conference (three straight losses) since a mini-rebound provided a momentary surge.