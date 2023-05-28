Galaxy meet with supporters who demand better after latest loss: "They're right"

When the final whistle blew Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Complex, boos rained down from what remained of the 17,434 fans who watched the LA Galaxy fall to Charlotte FC , 1-0 , on Matchday 15.

“It was a cordial conversation, to be fair," Vanney said after the match. “They expect more. They want more from the group. … We don’t need to go into specifics. Yes, we need to improve upon our performance today and secure the result. They want the same thing. It wasn’t heated or anything that was more. Again, we’re all on the same team. We’re all trying to achieve those things.”

The Angel City Brigade chanted “We want better" as the players and head coach/sporting director Greg Vanney went over to have a “conversation” with the supporters group.

2009 - Chicharito has received a red card in a league match for the first time since November 1, 2009, with Guadalajara at Morelia in Liga MX. Rarity. pic.twitter.com/cI4ZDDaEo9

The defeat was the Galaxy’s third straight without scoring a goal in league play and undoes any positivity remaining from a US Open Cup Round of 16 2-0 victory over rival LAFC Tuesday night. LA (2W-9L-3D) are last in the league with nine points from 14 matches.

“Obviously the results haven't been going our way so we're going to continue hearing it and I'm not here to say that they're wrong. They're right,” midfielder Mark Delgado said of the fans. "Every time we step on the field, we have to be ready. Whatever that is. Whatever we're doing away from training, away from the game, we have to get ourselves ready. This is our job. If you're not fully focused then why are you doing this?”

Delgado said the Galaxy have struggled to stick to Vanney’s game plan across 90 minutes. The request is to play simple, but the team’s actions on the field at times say otherwise.