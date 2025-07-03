Diego Luna books USA vs. Mexico showdown in Gold Cup final

Leader by example

Barely six months after he caught Poch’s eye by playing through a broken nose to notch the game-winning assist in a 3-0 friendly win over Costa Rica, Luna is now the team’s spiritual center, a talisman who looks increasingly vital to any version of the USMNT, even one with its full complement of European-based stars available.

“An example is Diego, that is all that we expect from a player,” said the coach. “Of course, I’m happy he scored goals. But is that attitude, that hunger, desire, everything – and then for sure, the talent will appear.

“If you go to play the sport only for fun, the rest of the opponents and the different countries, you play for survive, you play for food, you play for pride; you play for many things. Is not to go and enjoy and go home and laugh, and that's it, you know? And if the moment that we, now, this roster, we start to live in this way, I think we have big room to improve. But I think Diego was a good example, that from January, how he is desperate to play for this shirt, for the national team, and that is why now he is in the level that he is showing.”