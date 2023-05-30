LA Galaxy part ways with club president Chris Klein

Head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney will continue to lead all soccer operations while reporting directly to Dan Beckerman, the president and CEO of Anschutz Entertainment Group.

“As a club we have not achieved our goals or met the standard that we have established for the LA Galaxy,” said Beckerman. “We believe it is in the best interest of the club to make a change and begin a comprehensive process to seek new leadership that will return the club to the level that our fans and partners expect. We are thankful to Chris for his years of dedication and commitment to the LA Galaxy as both a player and an executive.”

LA's slide

The decision comes as LA, record five-time MLS Cup champions, are last on the league table with nine points through Matchday 15 (2W-9L-3D record, 0.64 points per game). The Western Conference club’s negative-14 goal differential also represents a league-worst figure.

Klein, a former midfielder for the Galaxy and US men’s national team, served as club president since the 2013 season. He received several extensions over the past decade, and this year the Galaxy’s supporters have staged protests over the club’s overall direction.

Traditionally, LA are an MLS power that's attracted era-defining stars and established a global reputation as perhaps the club in MLS. But they've slipped in recent years, falling behind arch-rival and El Trafico nemesis LAFC.

“I’d like to thank Phil Anschutz and Dan Beckerman for the opportunity to serve as president for the LA Galaxy for the past 11 years,” said Klein. “My family and I love this club and I’m grateful to have spent 16 years with this organization as a player and an executive. Thank you to our supporters, partners, players, coaches, and staff for all of the passion, dedication and hard work.”

LA, currently facing transfer sanctions where they can’t sign players from abroad this summer, have missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in four of the last six seasons and last won MLS Cup in 2014. As part of last winter’s sanctions, Klein was removed from LA’s sporting-related decisions through the since-concluded Primary Transfer Window. Earlier this season, Klein also wrote in an email to club supporters that he would step down if the Galaxy didn’t make the playoffs in 2023.

Looking ahead

The Galaxy are in their third season under Vanney, a former Galaxy defender who previously led Toronto FC. In April, they appointed former LAFC executive Will Kuntz as senior VP of player personnel. Jovan Kirovski, who joined their front office in 2013, is LA's technical director.