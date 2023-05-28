With Bernardeschi out, Insigne shoulders the load in much-needed Toronto FC win

“It was a very important win this week,” Insigne said postgame via a club translator. “We needed the three points. We’re glad that we won. It was a very difficult week, a lot of things were said about the club and about us, but it was really important for us to stay together, and to work hard and to continue working hard.”

Sporting the captain’s armband, the former Napoli star registered two assists for the first time in his MLS career, assisting both of TFC’s markers – their first goals in over 400 minutes of action. Insigne first set up Deandre Kerr (who was inserted into the lineup in place of Bernardeschi) from a corner kick before capping off the evening with an elegant layoff to Kosi Thompson to double Toronto’s lead. The Reds then survived a late push in the form of an 87th-minute goal from United's Belgian striker Christian Benteke.

It was arguably the Italian’s most inspired performance in a Toronto FC shirt, as he led all players with four key passes and two big chances created.

“He was engaged in every moment. He really helped us get out of difficult situations, a real team player,” said Mark-Anthony Kaye. “Tonight, we’re very proud of Lorenzo. He’s a good player, and we hope to just keep getting the best out of him.”