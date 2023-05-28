Wayne Rooney rips DC United performance after first-half triple sub: "I wish I had 11" 

Head coaches tend to call out bad team performances after the final whistle, generally using the post-match press conference to show their disapproval. Wayne Rooney had no interest in waiting that long during D.C. United ’s 2-1 loss at Toronto FC .

“…Obviously I could’ve waited 'til halftime, but it was more of a statement to the team that I didn't like the first half at all. I didn't feel we showed the fight or the composure or the intensity which I want. So I was very disappointed, certainly, with the first 45 minutes. And I felt it was the right time to make changes."

“I wish I had 11 [subs to make]," Rooney said post-game. “I had to keep the two [others] in case of injuries. But the first half was nowhere near the standards that we've set ourselves.

The Manchester United and English national team legend confirmed the reasons for the sudden switch, sparing none of the Starting XI he lined up against the Eastern Conference cellar dwellers.

Anybody paying attention Saturday night at BMO Field could’ve guessed just what the Black-and-Red boss was thinking when he made a rare first-half triple substitution. The visitors were down 1-0 with just seconds to go before the break, but Rooney had seen enough and pulled Ted Ku-Dipietro , Chris Durkin and Gaoussou Samake for Taxi Fountas , Andy Najar and Pedro Santos .

3 - D.C. United is the third team in MLS history to make three substitutions in the first half of a match and the first since Chivas USA vs Portland in October 2013 (also Fusion vs Chicago in 1999). Overhaul. pic.twitter.com/WwjQZCtiIJ

Things got worse in the second half before they got better, with Kosi Thompson (72’) adding to Deandre Kerr’s 14th-minute opener to double Toronto’s lead. By the time Christian Benteke pulled one back for the visitors three minutes from time, it was too little too late and United were left empty-handed.

Still, Rooney had no regrets over the drastic measure he took.

“It was more of a statement for the team, I didn't like the first half at all. I didn't feel we showed the fight or the composure or the intensity.”

United’s Matchday 15 misstep took the air out out of a high-flying club that had won four out of their last seven, sitting firmly in Audi MLS Cup Playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference after finishing dead last in 2022.

According to Rooney, it also gave them a serious reality check.

"Maybe as a team, we were thinking we're better than what we we actually are," the English manager stated.