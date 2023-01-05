Insider notebook: Klich to D.C. appears imminent, how LAFC landed Long

Another insider notebook! Here’s the latest on what I’m hearing around the wide world of Major League Soccer…

After a deal being close for about a month, D.C. United are finalizing the acquisition of Poland international Mateusz Klich from Leeds United, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

D.C. being in advanced talks to sign Klich was originally reported by MLSsoccer.com on December 9. The deal has had a few hurdles, and with D.C. not reporting for preseason until this week, there wasn’t a big rush to complete it in December.

Jesse Marsch, manager of Leeds, wanted Klich to remain with the club through the rest of the season, insisting he had a role to play in the squad still, but Klich wanted a move to D.C. after he fell out of the starting lineup with US men's national team captain Tyler Adams signing for the club.

With a deal generally agreed since early December, final details were sorted over the last couple of weeks. All parties agreed that Klich would play one final game on January 4 before departing for D.C. to complete the move and join up with his new teammates as preseason starts.