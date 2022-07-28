Incoming DPs, moves to Europe? Possibilities for the final week of Secondary Transfer Window

The MLS Secondary Transfer Window closes in a week (Aug. 4). The rosters don’t yet freeze, but it’s essentially the last chance teams have to make meaningful changes to their squads for the 2022 season.

The top of that DP search is Elijah Adebayo from Luton Town, according to the Washington Post . He’d cost more than $5 million. The English center forward has 21g/6a in 58 appearances in the Championship.

It’s a lot to take in for the current last place team in the Eastern Conference. D.C. United are shaking up the foundation with the goal of moving forward in a better direction.

“It’s not the time for Elijah to venture to America," Luton Town manager Nathan Jones said, via the BBC. "… Elijah’s next step should be looking at the Premier League. Unless we get a substantial Premier League offer, Elijah will continue to play for Luton Town."

All indications are that Rooney wants to play a 4-2-3-1. If Adebayo (or another forward arrives), they’ll have a logjam up top with Michael Estrada, Ola Kamara and the recently-acquired Berry all there. Kamara has been on the trading block all season, while Estrada hasn’t scored since May. The Ecuador international is on loan from Liga MX side Toluca.