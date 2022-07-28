MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: DC United to acquire David Ochoa from Real Salt Lake

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

D.C. United have agreed a deal to acquire Mexico international goalkeeper David Ochoa from Real Salt Lake, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

The Washington Post first reported the news. The trade will be for some General Allocation Money with a possibility for more in the future if Ochoa is to re-sign. A source adds that RSL will retain a sell-on clause if Ochoa does re-sign with the Black-and-Red beyond the 2022 season.

The 21-year-old hasn't appeared for RSL this season and had been training alone recently, having clashed with the club.

The homegrown is out of contract after the season, with clubs in Europe and Mexico interested in signing him on a free transfer, but the trade to D.C. adds the chance for the MLS club to convince him to sign a new deal if the next few months go well. Club Tijuana, Club America and San Luis are among Mexican teams hoping to sign him once his contract expires.

The dual-national, who chose to represent Mexico after spending most of his youth with the US youth national teams, started 25 games for RSL last season and led the team in their memorable run to the Western Conference final. He won the USL Championship final with Real Monarchs in 2019.

Ochoa joins D.C. where he'll have a chance at playing time, as goalkeeper Bill Hamid is out 2-3 months with a hand injury. D.C. are amid a roster overhaul as new manager Wayne Rooney awaits clearance of his work visa to take over.

