Charlotte FC in shambles, NYCFC's offense clicks & more from Matchday 3

Matchday 3 is in the books, and it gave us all a wonderful reminder of what a grind early-season MLS typically is. Year after year this is the lowest-scoring point of the season because teams just don’t have enough reps to be sharp with the ball – they’re more likely to disorganize themselves than their opponents up until about Matchday 6 or so.

We saw that all over the league this weekend. But let’s start in Charlotte , where it was particularly gruesome…

That’s a whole lot of moving pieces in midfield, two inverted wingers who actually can’t get to the endline to hit pullbacks, a new center back partnership that’s not protected by a true, stay-at-home 6 (Jones was so good at that last year!), and… woooooo boy does it look like these guys are uncomfortable with all of the above. Every rotation is complex, and thus every rotation is late:

It is bad and while that is frustrating, I think the more frustrating part is that this feels like Ramírez-style self-inflicted badness born of a commitment to over-complicating the team’s entire approach. Let me run through it real quick:

270 minutes and three truly dispiriting losses have ruined those good vibes. Charlotte got worked 3-0 at home by Atlanta United early Saturday afternoon, a humbling loss that followed a 3-1 humiliation at St. Louis , which followed on the heels of their late, 1-0 home heartbreak against the Revs to open the season.

The vibes were good, and there was reason to think, with the addition of a new DP No. 9 and a full preseason of learning Lattanzio’s system under everyone’s belts, that they’d come into 2023 and look like a more polished version of what worked so well in the back half of 2022.

There was a dose of what I felt was justified optimism around Charlotte heading into this season. They had executed a textbook course correction in 2022 after Miguel Angel Ramírez’s… I guess we’ll call them “struggles,” going 10W-11L-2D after Christian Lattanzio took over in late spring. In the process, they’d established a compelling style of play (Lattanzio’s a City Football Group guy), figured out how to put DP Karol Swiderski in influential spots, and started squeezing more out of players like Brandt Bronico , Derrick Jones and Andre Shinyashiki than their previous clubs had managed.

The defending in the box was roughhhhh. This has got to be hard to watch for Christian Lattanzio... 1) Three players watching Robinson break their line with a simple pass 2) Wow, that's a lot of space in the midfield! 3) Brandt Bronico turned into a cone 4) Yikes in the 18! pic.twitter.com/AQ4kts6gjM

As for Atlanta, the performance was probably not as promising as the scoreline suggested, but I loved the clear-eyed ruthlessness with which they exploited the disorganization of Charlotte's left side:

Lattanzio figured out how to clean up someone else’s mess last year. Let’s see how long he takes to figure out how to clean up his own.

It’s a simpler approach, but simpler is often better in this game of ours. And bear in mind that this can still morph into the CFG-approved 3-2-2-3 shape in possession.

Put one of Westwood or Bronico alongside Jones and the other one goes to the bench. Put Shinyashiki on the left wing for his box-arriving abilities, or maybe try one of Nuno Santos or Kerwin Vargas there to see if they’ve got more juice. And yeah, that means the current left winger, Jozwiak, has probably played himself to the bench (though I wouldn’t be entirely against the idea of running him out on the right wing with a mandate to stay wide and get to the endline for pullbacks).

It’s grim right now but I think this is salvageable for the Crown, just as it was last season. A true left back – one who can provide occasional width in the attack – has got to get into the XI for one, and for two, Swiderski needs to be moved back into his shadow striker role underneath the No. 9. He’s not a true 10, but he’s very, very good there (he combines naturally in tight spaces and has an eye for the final ball), and leaving him stranded on the right wing, where he can basically only bend in useless crosses, is a waste of the team’s best attacker.

“So they had this moment when we were not rightly positioned, and with the quality they have they find a good pass, and they find a good goal.”

“When he scores, we go out of position too early. We take, at times, gambles, and this is something that I don’t want,” Lattanzio said. “I always say that we have to have a position where we are building first and we are in support, especially when the ball is on the opposite side, and then we release ourselves. Not to go higher before the ball is played, because then [the breakdown leading to the goal] can happen...

Lattanzio wants this team to use the ball and I’m always a fan of that, but he’s gone about it in such a mad scientist way that his dudes are just lost out there. He even talked about it a bit in the postgame (though it was in reference to Atlanta’s first goal – also scored by left winger Caleb Wiley – rather than the coup de grace in Wiebe’s tweet above):

Atlanta's first-half attacks are all tilted down the right. They're pulling Charlotte to that side, then playing across the game channel to find Wiley in space again and again and again and again... Weaponized the gravity Araujo creates w/ his extra touches. pic.twitter.com/lWmHUVhSgV

Find the gaps created by Charlotte’s confused rotations, attack them, then play across the game channel to the left winger running free. Rinse and repeat and go home with three points.

Anyway, back to my point about NYCFC: Magno’s growing comfort with the basics of center forward play was a big part of his side being more dangerous and forcing Callender into a Team of the Matchday-level outing. Go ahead and allow yourself to enjoy a full minute of NYCFC doing typical NYCFC things, and note how Magno plays a different role in all four attacks here:

Does that make it somewhat amusing that their only goal came when Chris McVey side-footed an own goal past Drake Callender off a set-piece delivery from Santi Rodríguez ? Yes, of course it does. But let’s give full credit to Callender because I’m pretty sure something ridiculous like that was the only way he was going to get beat this weekend.

But for the first time all year, in Saturday’s 1-0 win over previously-perfect Miami in the Bronx, the Pigeons were good at most of the stuff that comes before you put the ball in the net. They looked more comfortable pinging the ball around in their build-up, more ruthless in their press (they forced Jean Mota to lose possession 25 times, which is a TON for a d-mid), and more dangerous in the final third.

I’m on the record – in like a million places – as not liking the idea or the reality of Talles Magno as a false 9. I still think he’s the best left winger in the league if he’s played there every week, and I still think a true center forward who just does basic center forward stuff at a high level would be the best thing for NYCFC ’s still-struggling-to-put-the-ball-in-the-net attack.

“We hope it’s not that significant, but when Gregore comes off you know it is not just a kick on the ankle,” Neville said after the game . “We have to wait and see what the diagnosis is. He’s our captain, the heart and soul of our football club.”

But things will have gotten much, much harder if the 73rd-minute injury to Gregore is as bad as it looked. He was in tears as he was stretchered off following a pretty gruesome challenge from Matías Pellegrini .

Miami weren’t DOA or anything, though. They had a few good chances of their own in the first half – Josef Martínez was active, if not yet sharp – and continued to show an admirable amount of resoluteness (their xDAWG is very high) in their overall mien. They have come into the season in a “veteran team with something to prove” kind of locked-in approach, and have taken six of nine points (nice) on offer because of it.

It didn’t turn directly into a goal, of course, and I’m not going to be convinced that playing this kid as a center forward is the right choice until/unless he starts putting up Taty Castellanos-like numbers. But passages of play like this one paint a fairly plausible path toward NYCFC being good anyway. He allows Rodríguez and Parks (now in a more advanced role with James Sands sitting in as a full-time, protect-the-backline 6) to fill that central channel and, well, that’s kind of the idea of playing a false 9 in the first place: You get other guys to attack a scrambled central defense from angles they’re not used to.

“NYCFC got better in the second half. They got more in control in terms of stopping us building,” Miami manager Phil Neville said afterward, and he might as well have been calling out that exact sequence (or sequence of sequences).

The Pigeons press and win the ball back yet again (they pressed out of a flattish 4-4-2, which had Miami in hell most of the second half), and this time Talles makes a clever curling run that freezes Sergii Kryvtsov , and opens up a lane for Santi, who gets onto the end of a Keaton Parks slip pass and forces Callender into maybe his best save of the night.

The Pigeons press and win the ball back again. This time Magno makes a run up the gut, but can’t quite control Braian Cufré ’s chipped ball with his chest.

First, he flares out wide and beats the offside trap, eventually forcing Callender to make a save. The Pigeons press, win the ball back, and this time Magno floats into the playmaker spot but takes a sloppy touch and gives up possession.

“It's a very difficult place to come get points. So I'm extremely proud of the guys, the response from a poor performance in the Dominican [Republic] was washed away quickly tonight and the guys worked extremely hard,” head coach Josh Wolff said afterward. "It was needed."

11. Austin bounced back from their midweek CCL humiliation with a 2-1 win at RSL thanks to a pair of thunderbastards, first from right back Jon Gallagher and then from central midfielder Owen Wolff .

Add in Xherdan Shaqiri having to come off in the 76th minute for yet another bout of hamstring tightness and a 93rd-minute red card for Kei Kamara , and what had started off as a promising night for the Fire ended as something close to a disaster.

Fire head coach Ezra Hendrickson took a page from Cincy’s book and went with a 3-5-2 in this one, a formation that Curtin has admitted has given Philly trouble in the past (three center backs to handle two center forwards is the math that brought the 3-5-2 to prominence in the first place 40 years ago). That turned the game into something of a car crash, and I’d argue it was one Chicago were getting the better of until Fabian Herbers ’ deserved sending-off in the 50th minute.

“He’ll get an MRI. But with a groin injury, I always fear the worst, you know?” head coach Jim Curtin said when asked about Blake’s status in the postgame. “Andre has been a quick healer in the past. I don’t want to speculate too much.”

I feel like a clip of that kind of sustained build-up directly through central midfield against RSL is making this column basically every week. They’re very clearly trying to play a compact mid-block, but they’re missing the “compact” part.

10. Orlando finally scored, with Duncan McGuire’s tap-in marking their first goal of the season in any competition before D.C.’s Chris Durkin equalized with 10 minutes left en route to a hang-on-for-dear-life 1-1 final in the District.

Oscar Pareja has very clearly chosen heavy squad rotation and a “grind out results” approach to this first part of the season as his side juggles CCL (they had a very, very credible 0-0 draw at El Volcán midweek) and MLS play.

"Sometimes you need to choose: What do you want? Do you want consistency with the lineup and the players that are competing in the first team?” Pareja asked in the postgame presser. “Or [do you want the first team rested for] the main competition that we just had in this leg for the Champions League, and try to advance?”

The answer for Pareja, obviously, is to keep his first team as fresh as possible for Tigres. I think that is the right call – Orlando have a real shot now, especially since André-Pierre Gignac has no shots of his own – even if it has made for some brutal viewing early on this year (though keep in mind that even without CCL play Pareja’s teams often start the year with a less-than-aesthetically-pleasing bent).

D.C. switched to a 4-3-3 in this one and it was both fun and effective (Christian Benteke had six shots, all of which were good looks). Pedro Gallese just went full octopus, and that was enough for the point.

9. Vancouver have a lot of good players but are now on just one point from three games following their disappointing 1-1 home draw against FC Dallas.

I will grant that this came after they destroyed Real Espana 5-0 in midweek CCL play so there was probably some amount of fatigue at play in the second half. But still, the attacking balance right now is not great for the ‘Caps. Too often their center forward, be it Brian White or Sergio Córdova, is stranded, and they basically never have early width to play to. That means their ability to create via possession is limited, and yes, this has been a longstanding issue.

Dallas will probably look back on this game and kick themselves for not taking all three. They weren’t great by any stretch, but they had better ideas going forward. Nico Estévez seems to be loosening the reins from last year’s very, very tactical approach and allowing his side a little more room for improvisation.

8. Just a super professional, “don’t any of you forget for a single second that we’re the damn champs” performance from LAFC in their 4-0 win over the Revs late Sunday night. New England obviously weren’t good, but this was so, so much more about the Black & Gold being absolutely excellent than anything the visitors were doing wrong.

Through three games now across MLS and CCL play LAFC have only had about 20 bad minutes, and they’ve gotten meaningful contributions from some guys who were relative question marks heading into the season. I’m not saying they’re better than last year, but they are performing as if they intend for that to be a point of discussion.

I am, in short, very, very glad folks talked me into keeping them in Tier 1 in my annual preview column.

As for the Revs, they didn’t have Carles Gil from the start – he was carrying a knock – and then they saw him limp off in the 90th minute with what appeared to be a reaggravation. I don’t know if they would be good enough against most teams without Gil, but what’s 100% obvious is they were no match for LAFC without him.